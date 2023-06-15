American Airlines announces new nonstop service from CVG to Cancun beginning December 9

American Airlines has announced new nonstop service between Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) and Cancun International Airport (CUN).

The new flight to Cancun will be the first international destination served by American from CVG and will operate weekly beginning December 9 through March 30, 2024. Tickets will be available for purchase at aa.com on Sunday, June 18.

“This coming winter we’re looking forward to adding more service to the destinations in Latin America and the Caribbean that our customers want to visit, including new nonstop service between Cincinnati and Cancun,” said José A. Freig, vice president of Operations and Commercial for Mexico, the Caribbean and Latin America. “We are proud to strengthen our lead as the largest U.S. airline in the region, with more flights and seats to more destinations than any other single carrier or partnership.”

Direct service to Cancun will be American’s 13th destination served from CVG. It complements the airline’s existing nonstop service to Austin, TX (AUS); Boston, MA (BOS); Charlotte, NC (CLT); Chicago, IL (ORD); Dallas, TX (DFW); Miami, FL (MIA); New York, NY (JFK and LGA); Philadelphia, PA (PHL); Phoenix, AZ (PHX); Raleigh-Durham, NC (RDU); and Washington, DC (DCA). Additionally, American offers hundreds of one-stop routes from Cincinnati year-round.

“Cancun is a strong addition to American’s growing network at CVG, serving leisure travelers,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We are excited for another option for local travelers to get to sunny Cancun and pleased to see the continued expansion of the Oneworld Alliance with additional international service from CVG.”

The planned schedule is:

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport