City of Highland Heights follows Bellevue, Dayton in adopting city-wide smoke-free ordinance

The Highland Heights City Council has voted to pass a citywide ordinance that prohibits smoking on city property, at places of employment and in enclosed public spaces.

“Community health is a true priority for our city’s leadership,” said Highland Heights Mayor Greg Meyers. “Passing this ordinance is another way the city council demonstrates its commitment to advancing that priority every day. We encourage other cities to do the same.”

The ordinance was passed onn a three to two during the regular city council meeting Tuesday. Highland Heights becomes the third Northern Kentucky city to pass such a comprehensive ordinance, following Bellevue in February and Dayton in 2022.

“Cities in Campbell County are clearly gaining momentum on this important issue for the region, as they work to improve overall health and economic status,” said Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We congratulate Highland Heights leadership for doing what is best for our community. Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in the U.S., and people who smoke are at greater risk. While rates are declining due to early detection and treatment, protecting people with smoke-free policies, like the one in Highland Heights, is another step to improve health in our region.”

Research indicates that businesses and talent considering a move to new areas take local community health seriously. Smoke-free initiatives are not only a commitment to health and wellness, but also a solid investment in the local economy.

The three Northern Kentucky cities join others throughout Kentucky that have already enacted comprehensive smoke-free ordinances including Lexington, London, Louisville, and Williamstown.

The approved ordinance takes effect in 90 days.

City of Highland Heights