Nicole Zuraitis returns to Music@BCM stage Thursday with her own brand of Modern Jazz

Nicole Zuraitis continues to establish herself as an undeniable force in the modern jazz landscape of both NYC and beyond. One of the top artists and songwriters to watch in jazz, she returns to this year’s Music@BCM summer concert series, today at 7 p.m.

Besides leading her quartet, Zuraitis is the premier vocalist for the Birdland Big Band and frequently headlines iconic NYC jazz clubs like Dizzy’s Club at Lincoln Center, Birdland, the Blue Note, the Carlyle, 54 Below and the late, great 55 Bar. She has appeared as a featured soloist with the Savannah Philharmonic, Asheville Symphony and other noted pops orchestras, as well as supported on piano and vocals iconic singers such as Morgan James, Darren Criss and Livingston Taylor.

As a recording artist, Zuraitis has released five albums as leader, and this summer, her sixth album How Love Begins, co-produced with eight-time GRAMMY-winner Christian McBride, releases under Outside In, featuring all original music. She is a member of the modern jazz super group Ryan Keberle and Catharsis, the Dan Pugach Nonet as well as SONICA with Thana Alexa and Julia Adamy.

Zuraitis’ arrangement of Dolly Parton’s Jolene, co-written with renowned drummer and bandleader Dan Pugach, was nominated for a 2019 GRAMMY, springboarding her career. In 2020, she was named in the top 40 under 40 for 2020 in Connecticut Magazine, and her weekly live stream during the Covid-19 crisis, “Virtual Piano Lounge,” was featured in Forbes Magazine.

Zuraitis has collaborated with an extensive list of luminaries, including Christian McBride, David Cook, Cyrille Aimee, Antonio Sanchez, Dave Stryker, Omar Hakim, Rachel Z, Melanie Safka, Helen Sung, and Bernard Purdie. She is a proud educator and currently vocal faculty at NYU and SUNY Purchase.

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is committed to meeting the needs of our guests and creating an enjoyable experience for all. With limited seating/chairs available, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring/carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for help and we will be sure to assist you.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.orgBehringer-Crawford Museum