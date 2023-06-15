Covington Farmers Market to celebrate local producers during National Farmers Day Saturday

The Covington Farmers Market will celebrate farmers, growers, and producers of local foods during National Farmers Day Saturday at the intersection of Third and Court Streets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

An activity tent will host a mini planting station for the younger attendees. For the young at heart, there will be a photo opportunity. All resident farmers and growers will be available for advice and tips on using those ingredients purchased at the market such as fresh beets and Napa Cabbage.

The farmers and growers that attend the Farmers Market each Saturday from April through October work hard every day to provide healthy and tasty foods to area residents, providingproducts free of disease, harmful microbes, and chemicals.

Saturdays are a chance for the Covington community to support its local farmers market by shopping and connecting. Urban areas don’t often have access to fresh produce and the Covington Farmers Market makes that possible.

Center for Great Neighborhoods