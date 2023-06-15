Frozen strawberries sold at Walmart stores in KY being recalled due to Hepatitis A contamination

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

An ongoing U.S. Food and Drug Administration investigation into an outbreak of Hepatitis A in frozen strawberries has now expanded to include those sold at Walmart stores in Kentucky and 31 other states.

The expanded recall, announced on Tuesday, now includes Great Value Mixed Fruit 4-lb bags, Great Value Sliced Strawberries 4-lb bags, and Great Value Antioxidant Fruit Blend 2-lb bags, all of which are sold at Walmart, and were distributed to stores between Jan. 24 and June 8. The “best by” dates range from July 19 to Aug. 5.

This is the first time any Kentucky retailers have been part of the recall, although the investigation has been going on since March.

All the affected items were produced by the Willamette Valley Fruit Company of Salem, Oregon.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months. Illness generally occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

In rare cases, particularly with those who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure. Persons who may have consumed affected product should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

The FDA recommendations include:

• Do not eat recalled frozen strawberries. These recalled products should be thrown away. • These items were sold frozen and have a long shelf-life of up to two years. Consumers should check their freezers for any recalled frozen strawberries and throw them out if found.

For more information on Hepatitis A visit www.fda.gov.