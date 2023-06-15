Kenton County Historical Society, Highland Cemetery to dedicate new monument at mass grave Saturday

The Kenton County Historical Society has announced the placement of a monument at the site of a mass grave at Highland Cemetery in Fort Mitchell.

In 1872, The City of Covington removed the remains of 1,600 unidentified persons from the Craig Street Cemetery, reinterring them in the mass grave at Highland Cemetery.

On Saturday, June 17, at 10:30 a.m., Highland Cemetery and the Kenton County Historical Society will honor the site with the placement of a new monument. Currently, the burial site is marked with a small stone marker but will now be honored with a larger monument. The Highland Cemetery non-profit organization funded this effort.

In 1872, the Covington City Council voted to close the “Old City Burying Grounds” on Craig Street. In published newspaper articles, the city council asked families to remove their “loved ones” as the city intended to improve the grounds for other purposes. The cemetery served as a burial ground for the city’s pioneers for over fifty years.

The public is welcome to attend the ceremony at Highland Cemetery.

Founded in 1977, the mission of the Kenton County Historical Society is the promotion, preservation, research, and dissemination of Kenton County history and genealogy, especially as it relates to the larger community.

Kenton County Historical Society