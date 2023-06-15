KHRC approves additional purse money for quarter horses through breeding, racing development fund

Recently proposed changes to the Kentucky Quarter Horse, Paint Horse, Appaloosa and Arabian (KQHPAA) Development Fund expects to attract additional Quarter Horses to the Commonwealth for breeding and racing.

Last month, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission approved the proposed changes to allow Kentucky-bred quarter horses to race for additional purse money as early as next year.

The proposed regulation (810 KAR 7:060) changes would require a mare to conceive in Kentucky, reside in the state no less than 120 days from conception until foaling and foal in Kentucky. These proposed changes would also include horses born prior to 2024 and have met the same requirements.

Like other breed development programs in the state, the KQHPAA fund has been earning additional purse money for future races containing Kentucky breds from tax collected on pari-mutuel wagering on live, simulcast and historical horse racing.

“Our goal is to grow another great racing product in the Commonwealth and to increase the overall value of Kentucky Bred Quarter Horses, that have such a rich history within our state,” said Catherine Parke, chair of the KQHPAA Development Fund Advisory Committee and member of the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Ralph Kinder, owner of Alliance Bloodstock Agency, says he’s already signed up to participate in the Quarter Horse incentive program. “It’s crazy not to do it. I grew up in the Quarter Horse industry and east of the Mississippi, there’s not a lot of Quarter Horses. I breed 35-40 Thoroughbreds a year and I have a few Quarter Horses and this helps buy the hay. When you have this kind of investment, it’s insane not to be a part of the incentive funds as it supplements your business.”

The proposed changes are pending before the Legislative Research Commission.

Sandy’s Racing & Gaming wrapped up their inaugural quarter horse race meet held the first week in April at the Red Mile in Lexington. During the six-day event, more than $1 million in purses were awarded, averaging $168,000 per day and included a pair of $45,000 Stakes races.

Revolutionary Racing Kentucky, in partnership with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, is investing $55 million to build Sandy’s Racing & Gaming, a world-class Quarter Horse racetrack, equestrian center and gaming facility in eastern Kentucky’s Boyd County. Racing will continue at the Red Mile for 2024 and then move to the new facility in 2025.

The Sandy Ridge Racing and Gaming facility, once fully operational, is expected to create an estimated 200 well-paying, full-time jobs, along with potentially generating an additional $1 million dollars in tax revenue for the Commonwealth.

To be eligible, Quarter Horse breeders need to answer yes to the following questions: 1. Did your mare conceive in Kentucky? 2. Did your mare reside in Kentucky for at least 120 days from conception until foaling? 3. Did you mare foal in Kentucky?

To register a Kentucky-bred Quarter Horse or find more information, visit the KHRC website or call 859-246-2040. Mare registration fees have been waived regarding eligible foals of 2023 and 2024. The registration deadline has also been extended to Dec. 31 for both breeding years if these proposed changes are accepted.

