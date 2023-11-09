Large purses, new faces expected as Turfway Park readies for Holiday Meet beginning November 29

Winter racing is approaching in the Bluegrass State and some of the country’s top owners, trainers and jockeys will compete for substantial purse money at the Turfway Park Holiday Meet, which spans from Nov. 29-Dec. 30.

The Holiday Meet Condition Book features more than $7.6 million in purses (excluding extras and substitute races). The average daily purses throughout the 20-day meet amount to $384,700, which is about $29,000 more than what was offered over the 19-day period in 2022. The purse money includes funds from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund and is awaiting final approval from the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission.

Registered Kentucky-breds participating in maiden special weight races will compete for a generous $70,000 purse, while allowances will range from $74,000 to $80,000. The Holiday Meet stakes schedule includes five black-type races, each worth $125,000: Holiday Inaugural (on Dec. 2), My Charmer (Dec. 9), Prairie Bayou (Dec. 16), Gowell Stakes (Dec. 23), and Holiday Cheer (Dec. 30).

“We’re excited to kick off another racing season at Turfway Park and thrilled to offer some of the top overnight purses during the winter in North America,” Director of Racing Tyler Picklesimer said. “The Kentucky circuit has proven to be one of the best in the country and we are proud to be represented by some of the outfits who are stabled at Turfway Park and the surrounding training centers.”

In addition to the substantial purses, bettors will have the opportunity to wager on horses from some of the top stables in North America, including Turfway mainstays Steve Asmussen, Brad Cox, and Mike Maker along with newcomers Tom Amoss, Josie Carroll, Phil D’Amato, Kelsey Danner, and Cherie DeVaux.

Multiple leading rider Gerardo Corrales will return to ride at Turfway this winter and will be joined by many new faces in the jocks room including Gavin Ashton, Adam Beschizza, Declan Cannon, Declan Carroll, Abel Cedillo, Axel Concepcion, Tyler Conner, Colby Hernandez, Gabe Saez and Joe Talamo. Several Turfway mainstays are also scheduled to return including Alex Achard, Fernando De La Cruz, Albin Jiminez, Chris Landeros, Luan Machado, John McKee, Perry Ouzts, Ferrin Peterson, Joe Ramos and Walter Rodriguez.

Live racing will commence on a Wednesday-Saturday schedule with a daily first post of 5:55 p.m. ET. The Turfway Park Winter/Spring Meet will begin on Jan. 3.

Turfway Park Racing and Gaming