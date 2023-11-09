Instead of calling plays, Dayton’s head football coach interacts with players on sidelines during games

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports writer
Dayton head football coach Jesse Herbst doesn’t wear a headset during games. He put his assistant coaches in charge of offensive plays and defensive tactics so he could interact with players on the sideline.
“I’m not the offensive coordinator, I’m not the defensive coordinator, I call myself the special needs coordinator,” Herbst said. “I’m in change of team health, be it physical, be it mental, be it emotional.”
The unusual setup seems to be working. The Greendevils (5-6) won a first-round game in the Class 1A playoffs for the third consecutive year and will play Newport Central Catholic (7-4) in a region semifinal game on Friday at Dixie Heights.
NewCath has a 23-4 all-time record against Dayton, including a 49-8 win in a district seeding game four weeks ago. But Herbst said his players have a different attitude going into Friday’s rematch after winning their last two games.
“When we played (NewCath) last time our confidence was low,” Herbst said. “Now we’re up here, so let’s see what happens.”
Ball control has been the central point of Dayton’s game plan all season. The Greendevils run a veer offense that features a three-back rushing attack. They run a dive, pitchout or sweep on most plays.
In last week’s 14-0 win over Brossart, the Greendevils used the veer to dominate time of possession and rushed for 214 yards. Senior fullback Dangelo Jimenez picked up 92 yards on dives up the middle and both touchdowns were scored on outside runs by junior quarterback Chad Nickell and senior wingback Mason Johnson.
“It’s a beautiful offense,” said Herbst, who is in his fifth season as Dayton’s head coach. “It eats the clock up and we just grind it out with ball control.”
How effective will Dayton’s veer offense be against NewCath is the big question going into Friday’s playoff game. The other matchups between local teams that night are Newport at Ludlow in Class 1A and Dixie Heights at Highlands in Class 5A.
Beechwood, Covington Catholic and Ryle all have home games against downstate opponents on Friday. Ryle is taking on Bullitt East, last year’s Class 6A state champion.
Lloyd and Cooper will be on the road Friday. Scott County is hosting Cooper in a game between teams that were ranked No. 4 and No. 5 in Class 5A in the final statewide media poll. They have matching 9-2 records.
The winners of Friday’s games will advance to the region finals in their respective classes. Region champions move on to the state semifinal rounds.
High school football playoff games
FRIDAY
Newport Central Catholic (7-4) vs. Dayton (5-6) at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.
Newport (8-3) at Ludlow (7-4), 7 p.m.
Breathitt County (6-5) at Beechwood (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Lloyd (10-1) at East Carter (8-2), 7:30 p.m.
Ashland Blazer (10-1) at Covington Catholic (11-0), 7 p.m.
Cooper (9-2) at Scott County (9-2), 7:30 p.m.
Dixie Heights (5-6) at Highlands (10-1), 7:30 p.m.
Bullitt East (9-2) at Ryle (7-4), 7 p.m.