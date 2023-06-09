Covington Urban Forestry, UK to host “Get to Know Your Urban Trees in Peaselburg” event Saturday

It’s hard to quantify our appreciation for trees, but here in The Cov, we value their dense shade on city streets, the role they play in mitigating climate change, and their calming presence in an urban space.

On Saturday, expect to learn a lot about some of the really “awesome” trees during a free walking tour along the streets of the Peaselburg neighborhood. Get to Know Your Urban Trees in Peaselburg, which happens 10 a.m. to noon, is the third tree tour sponsored by the Urban Forestry Board.

It will be led by Covington’s Urban Forester Patrick Moore and Brandon George from the Kenton County Cooperative Extension Office, and participants should meet in the parking lot of Glenn O. Swing Elementary at 501 W. 19th St.

“I would say that of the two tree tours we have done so far, this tour will cover the most species yet,” George said. “We would love to have homeowners and anyone who is generally curious about the trees growing along the streets and sidewalks of their neighborhood.”

Expect to learn how to identify a healthy mixture of native, non-native, and invasive species when it comes to urban trees in Covington. Moore said tour guides will go into detail on the characteristics of each tree they identify, including what may make them a good or bad fit as a street tree in an urban environment.

The tour includes street trees, prominent trees in yards, and trees within eyesight of other right-of-way spaces such as alleyways, and plenty of outdoor education surrounding horticulture and trees.

“This tour will highlight some awesome native species such as shagbark hickory and yellow buckeye that we rarely get to see as street tress in the city,” said Moore.

In addition to the education aspect, the tour will also appeal to those just seeking an afternoon stroll, Moore said.

“I think the tree tour also provides a passive recreation space for those just looking to get out for a walk in the neighborhood and talk with others,” he Moore. “We usually walk for a couple of hours, and we’ll make a large loop throughout Peaselburg visiting many streets.”

The event is free, but those interested in attending should register at kenton.ca.uky.edu.

Moore said residents can stay on top of the array of programming offered by the Kenton County Cooperative Extension Office at kenton.ca.uky.edu.

City of Covington