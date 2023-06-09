Shift work can be harmful to your sleep schedule and mental health, here’s how you can find the balance

By Rebecca Honaker and Patrick Maloney

University of Kentucky

Many shift workers work outside of the typical 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. traditional daytime working hours.

Nontraditional shiftwork can include working rotational shifts, fixed night shifts, or extended days. According to data from the 2017–2018 American Time Use Survey, 6% of all U.S. workers have evening shift schedules, 4% work nights and 2% work rotating schedules. Men, racial and ethnic minorities and those with family income below the poverty level are more likely to do shift work.

Shift workers often have to be awake and alert when their bodies’ natural rhythms are signaling that it is time to sleep. This leads many shift workers to get less and lower-quality sleep. Some common sleep problems faced by shift workers include:

• Chronic insomnia

• Sleep disturbances

• Poor-quality sleep

• Shorter sleep duration (less than seven hours a day)

Research suggests that the sleep problems that come with shift work are associated with higher risks for mental health problems and burnout. A number of studies have explored the effects of shift work on mental health and have found that shift work has a variety of impacts on mental health and behaviors, including:

• Increased rates of depression and anxiety

• Increased risk of suicidal ideation

• Higher usage of drug and alcohol to help stay awake or to help go to sleep

• Decline in cognitive function

• Dissatisfaction with overall well-being

Recommendations for workplaces to support the mental health of shift workers:

• Limit night work as much as possible

• Limit the number of consecutive night shifts

• Set adequate rest days between shifts, particularly after night shifts

• Tailor mental health supports to the needs of shift workers

• For example, accessing mental health resources outside of business hours

• Rotate shifts clockwise, rather than counterclockwise

• Check in with team members frequently

• Create a work culture that supports employees’ mental health

• Educate employees about sleep and mental health, and encourage them to consult with their doctor if needed

Rebecca Honaker is research director for the Kentucky Occupational Safety and Health Surveillance program. Patrick Maloney is an occupational epidemiologist at the Kentucky Injury Prevention and Research Center (KIPRC).