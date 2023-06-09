Dancing with Nature photography exhibit now open at BCM; opening reception planned for June 24

From snapping shots of migrating wood ducks on her farm in Butler to the tiniest hairs and spines on a poisonous saddleback caterpillar, photographer Kira MacNeil has always had a camera in her hands, ready to capture whatever jumps in front of her. Heron, starlings, deer, butterflies, spiders, a praying mantis – all subjects of her first wildlife exhibit, Dancing with Nature, opening June 8 at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Each photograph highlights the natural world found in Northern Kentucky. “This is all on my farm, out in the open.” says MacNeil. “This isn’t me going to different countries. You just have to be present.” MacNeil takes her Sony A7II camera with her whenever she hikes. Sometimes she gets really lucky and captures a mother bird feeding her hatchling, but more frequently she patiently waits days, sometimes weeks for the perfect lighting and subject to come her way.

“Spiders make some of the best subjects,” she says. “They typically don’t mind you one bit, as long as you keep your space. You can watch them gently weave their webs in the mornings, with quiet intricate detail, or efficiently wrap up their prey for lunch.”

MacNeil frames her art with salvaged, repurposed wood from old structures on her farm, including an old abandoned farmhouse on her property. To her, repurposing salvaged wood is always a learning experience. The type of wood, age and history behind it make it a unique learning adventure. She has discovered how the wood’s personality comes through once the clean-up process begins. Pulling out the old nails, sanding away the years, seeing its beauty and imagining its history. The boards now have a new home and life complimenting her photographs.

Kira Ann MacNeil grew up in Massachusetts exploring the forests of New England. After meeting her husband, she had the opportunity to explore the world as she followed him through his military career. Traveling throughout the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, they landed in Northern Kentucky. Their farm in Butler serves as her muse, combining her love of nature and photography.

MacNeil’s work has been featured in Flutter Me Shutters Magazine and Southeastern Council of Fly Fishers International and has won the Pendleton County Photo Contest for several years in different categories.

She recently started showcasing her art at summer festivals, such as the Ewenique Art Walk in Falmouth. Presently her work is available at Artifact, a gallery of local artisans in Cold Spring. She’s looking forward to continuing her involvement with the local artistic community, helping with conservation and educating others about local plants and wildlife in Northern Kentucky.

With her nature photography, MacNeil hopes to show others the simple beauty in nature that brings her a sense of peace and calm.

The opening reception for Dancing with Nature will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2-4 p.m. where guests can meet the artist and enjoy light refreshments with friends. Exhibit is included with museum admission and runs through Aug. 13, 2023.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is located at 1600 Montague Road-Devou Park, Covington. Hours are Tuesday-Saturday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday: 1-5 p.m. Closed Mondays and national holidays. Admission is free for BCM members, $9 for adults, $8 for seniors 60+ and $5 for children. Wednesdays are Grandparents’ Days: one grandchild is admitted free with each paying grandparent. Parking is free.

For more information, call 859-491-4003, email info@bcmuseum.org or go to www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum