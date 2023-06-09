Devou Golf Course to celebrate its Centennial Saturday; community invited to join fun at 2:30 p.m.

Devou Golf Course is welcoming local golfers as well as the non-golfing community to join in a Centennial Celebration Saturday, June 10.

Originally opened in 1922, the front nine was crafted by golf professional John Brophy with renowned golf course architect Gene Bates completing the inward nine. The full course with the second nine opened in 1995.

In 2017, the Course opened a renovated Clubhouse complete with amenities including a private event rental space, a pro shop for golfers, and café with outdoor seating.

Since opening, park and golf course improvements include the relocation and extension of the existing #10 golf tee, reconstruction of hole #11, upgraded fairway for #1 hole, an elevated parking lot built to substantially reduce storm water runoff into Miller’s Pond in Park Hills and improved sidewalks and cart paths to increase walkability and connectivity throughout the park.

“We are excited to celebrate Devou Golf and our commitment to the community,” said Jimmy Boyer, General Manager. “We continue to improve the grounds, course and amenities for the public to have a place to share and enjoy.”

This weekend’s Celebration is the culmination of promotions, specials and events that started last summer.

The day will start with the Centennial Scramble, teeing off at 8:30 a.m. Teams of four golfers each will enjoy a round of 18 holes, tee gifts and on-course contests with prizes for winners.

Following the scramble, the community is invited to join the fun starting at 2:30 p.m. with live music on the patio, drink specials including a $4 1920’s Tom Collins, corn-hole and Kona Ice at 5 p.m.