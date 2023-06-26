For host Peter Lussi of Verona it’s games among friends; the Beer Olympics gold medal winners are. . .

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

These Olympics are held every year.

In fact, the Seventh Olympiad was held in Northern Kentucky this past weekend.

No training necessary – and they’re by invite, only.

The Beer Olympics were staged on a 22-acre farm in Verona.

Thanks to organizer, producer, director and Commissioner – Peter Lussi.

“The Beer Olympics exist,” he told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “As a party in your backyard.”

This year’s “party” consisted of six, two-person teams.

“The competition usually commences the week prior to the Fourth of July,” the 29-year-old Lussi said.

And this is serious stuff.

“We’ll start at noon with our Opening Ceremonies, introductions of teams and, of course, the tapping of the keg,” he said.

Lussi says he provides the keg – this year it was Michelob Ultra – but Coors and Miller Lite and Pabst Blue Ribbon were also available.

“For a beer to qualify for the competition,” he said, “It’s got to be above 4.2 ABV (Alcohol by Volume).”

The shotgun start is set for 1 p.m., and then bring on the competition.

“We have a total of seven events,” Lussi said, “And the Top five places earn points.”

Creativity is the key – believe it or not – for the Beer Olympics.

The games are somewhat invented – take the Cabruber for example.

Since Lussi has a lake on the property, the Cabruber consists of one partner on each side of the water.

“They’ll cast a canoe to pick up their partner, chug a beer each way in this timed event,” Lussi said.

Oh, there’s more.

Six more.

The Beersbee is simply Beer and a frisbee.

Next, the Slip and Slide Flip Cup and if you can still stand – the Beer Pong is up.

Oh, how can we forget the Dizzy Bat – no need for an explanation here.

Still with us?

And, finally, perhaps the Decathlon of the Beer Olympics – The Blind Squirrel.

“You find your partner – blind-folded of course,” Lussi said, “And chug a beer; and continue to do both – find your partner – and continue to chug.”

So why does Lussi host these games year-in-and-year-out?

“I do it for my friends, who really enjoy it,” he said. “Actually,” he continued, “It’s really my appreciation for what they’ve done for me.”

There’s no hoopla.

No national audience, nor media present.

Just some friends, in the backyard participating in some wild and crazy activities – and, of course drinking beer.

Sounds wonderful.

“It’s serious competition, as well as fun,” Lussi, a Northern Kentucky native reminds.

In fact, each team has a theme.

This year’s winners — Katie Mauntel and Connor McDermott – were Team Lifeguards.

Congrats.

We’ll drink to that.