Prep Sports Notebook: Scoring leader on St. Henry girls soccer team named Gatorade Player of the Year

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
St. Henry soccer player Amanda Schlueter recently became the second Northern Kentucky high school student-athlete to be named a Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year during the 2022-23 academic semesters.
Gatorade puts together committees that select award-winners in several sports in each state based on athletic excellence, academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Some states play soccer in the spring so the winners in that sport weren’t announced until last week.
Schlueter had 35 goals and seven assists as a senior midfielder for St. Henry. She as named first-team all-state in her first season of high school soccer after playing only club soccer for years. In December, she was named to the High School All-America Team by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
“Mandy is an amazingly skilled soccer player who can not be stopped on the field, but she is an even better person and teammate,” said Brian Bamberger, who was St. Henry’s head coach last season.
Ranked among the nation’s top college prospects, Schlueter accepted a scholarship from Ohio State University before her senior season. She maintained a weighted 4.22 GPA in the classroom and volunteered at a local food bank. She also donated her time as a youth soccer and basketball coach.
Will Sheets of Covington Catholic received the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year award in boys cross country after winning the Class 3A state championship meet last October in a personal-best time of 15:28. In the spring, he claimed gold medals in the 3200 run and 4×800 relay at the Class 3A boys state track meet.
The sophomore had a weighted 4.23 GPA in the classroom. He volunteered at the Family Promise Welcome House for the homeless and the Diocese of Covington Children’s Home that serves children in the foster care system.
Beechwood senior named state’s top player by Prep Baseball Report
Cameron Boyd of Beechwood was named 2023 Kentucky Player of the Year by the Prep Baseball Report website after leading his team to its fourth straight 9th Region championship and a berth in the state tournament this spring.
The senior outfielder finished with a team-high .508 batting average. He led the state in total hits (64) and home runs (12) and ranked sixth in slugging percentage (0.960). He also scored 53 runs to go along with a perfect 30-for-30 on stolen base attempts.
“Beechwood is nowhere near the state tournament without Cameron Boyd, and our program is in a better place because of him,” said Beechwood head coach Kevin Gray.
Boyd accepted a scholarship offer from the University of Southern Indiana in May. The Screaming Eagles are an NCAA Division I program and member of the Ohio Valley Conference.
CovCath tight end makes commitment with Kentucky football team
Covington Catholic football player Willie Rodriguez ended the suspense Friday when he made a commitment with the University of Kentucky after being recruited by a long list of high-level Division I programs.
The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end took official recruiting visits to Kentucky, Purdue and Virginia Tech in June before accepting a scholarship offer from the Wildcats. The other teams that reportedly made him offers included Indiana, Minnesota, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Boston College, Syracuse, Duke, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Arkansas.
Last year, an injury limited Rodriquez to playing in just six games during his junior season. He caught 14 passes for 295 yards and five touchdowns. He was still considered a top college prospect because of his size and athletic ability. He’s also a wrestler who qualified for the state tournament last February.