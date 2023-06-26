Union to host its annual Union Celebrates America Event on June 30 with parade, festival and fireworks

The City of Union will host its annual Union Celebrates America Event filled with a parade, food, music, and a firework finale.

Mark your calendars and invite your friends and family for a grand Independence Day Celebration on June 30, kicking off at 6 p.m. with colorful floats, color guard, and performers making their way up U.S. 42. It will be a fun-filled evening of spirit and celebration.

Temporary road closures will occur from approximately 5:45 PM-6:30 PM between Mt. Zion Rd., and Frogtown Rd. along Rt, 42 for the parade route. Roads will reopen immediately following the parade.

After the parade, head over to the festival at Ryle High School where you can enjoy live music featuring DV8, delicious food from various food trucks, and booths. There are plenty of fun activities for kids like games and bounce houses.

As the sun sets, the grandest firework finale will light up with color and spectacle.

