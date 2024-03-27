Mike Tussey: Tomorrow, the 105th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade kicks of a ‘Cincinnati Holiday’

One year ago in 2023 -130,000 made the trek to Cincinnati and attend the historic Findlay Market Opening Day Parade.

What brought the thousands to the Queen City?

Reds legend – Sparky Anderson likely said it best:

“It’s a holiday – a baseball holiday! Ain’t no other place in America got that!”

Actually, the Parade is a huge catalyst that sets the stage for another historic Reds Opening Day at Great American Ballpark.

The thousands that line the parade route and then later head onto the Reds game are true Reds fans that celebrate like no other city does in America.

It’s a good bet that the 2024 crowd will match or surpass the 130,000 of attendees of 2023.

Come they will from Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana. From Portsmouth to Dayton, from Ashland to Lexington and from Indy to Rising Sun over in Indiana the march is on to the Queen City.

For the record, here is the 1.4 mile parade route that begins at Noon:

• Parade starts at Findlay Market on Race Street, then moves onto down Race Street to 5TH Street where it turns east on 5th and ending at the Taft Theater,

• The Rally House 19th annual “Rally on the Square” will be held from 10AM-2PM featuring food, live entertainment for the entire family. The parade is due to arrive at Fountain Square at 12:30 p.m.

The 2024 Findlay Market Opening Day Parade Grand Marshals are:

• Dmitri Young ( 1998-2001 ) Reds 2 time All Star

• Pokey Reese ( 1997-2001 ) Reds 2 time Golden Glove winner 1999-2000

• Honorary Grand Marshal from WSAI-WLW – Jim Scott who has marched in the parade for 50 years.

This year’s parade will feature many and exciting new exhibits including 5 Northern Kentucky High School Bands that will combine to form one incredible sounding band.

Those five Northern Kentucky High Schools are Dixie Heights, Beechwood, Holmes, Scott and Simon Kenton.

When they pass in review, there will be a tremendous round of applause for sure.

The Reds will open up the 2024 season vs the Washington Nationals at Great American Ballpark with the first pitch at 4:10.

If you are planning on attending the game, you can expect a standing room only crowd that will exceed 41,000.

The Reds are off Friday, then meet the Nationals on Saturday at 1:40 p.m. and then on Sunday at 4:10 p.m.

In 1984, former Reds owner-Marge Schott decided that the large animals would be an attraction both for the parade and the ballpark.

She contacted the Cincinnati Zoo and secured the largest of all animals – a huge Elephant.

Needless to say, the Reds fans loved seeing the Big Guy.

Throughout all of Cincinnati on tomorrow’s Opening Day festivities fans will find many places to celebrate and just have fun.

Across the mighty Ohio River in Northern Kentucky, there will be a Covington Street Party at Roebling Point featuring live music, dancing, fine foods for everyone.

To be in uniform, don’t forget to head to your closets and dig our all your Reds gear such as hats, jackets, sweat shirts and jerseys.

So, let’s check tomorrow’s forecast. Thursday calls for abundant sunshine with a high of 56 with wind at 6 mph.

The morning hours will be chilly, so dress warm.

I have always heard that “Everyone Loves a Parade.”

Surveys have shown that most people do indeed love a parade and will make efforts to attend if they can.

Tomorrow, sunrise to sunset, the crowds will come and enjoy what really is a “holiday” in Cincinnati. Of course, if you can’t personally make it, there will a ton of TV coverage through it all.

By the way….GO REDS.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.