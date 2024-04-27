Dr. Cady Short-Thompson’s investiture ceremony makes it finally official: first woman president of NKU

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

It’s official. The formal ceremony welcoming a new president of Northern Kentucky University, Dr. Cady Short-Thompson, was held Friday at Truist Arena before a large crowd that included faculty, friends, family, students, and community supporters.

History has truly been made, as Short-Thompson becomes the first woman president in the institution’s 56-year history — and its seventh.

The audience heard a rousing, inspirational speech from Short-Thompson, who — with her signature enthusiasm — lived up to her reputation for accomplished communication skills.

The program was opened by the NKU Vocal Jazz Ensemble who performed twice during the ceremony. The Musical Theater Ensemble also performed.

Chair of the Board Rich Boehne, also an NKU graduate, presided over the ceremonies and conferred the president’s medallion.

Governor Andy Beshear spoke by video to welcome and congratulate President Short-Thompson, as did Senator Mitch McConnell.

The student body was represented on program by student body president Isaiah Phillips and incoming president Lucy Burns.

Short-Thompson started her academic career at NKU, as a professor of communication and department chair, 1996-2010. After serving at the University of Cincinnati, Hope College, and as CEO and executive director of Breakthrough Cincinnati, She said she “has come back home.”

Former NKU President Jim Votruba delivered an inspirational keynote speech, with poignant points about the importance of leadership and the importance of NKU to the region.

“Strong leaders are matched to the moment,” he said, and “Cady Short-Thompson is the right person at the right time.”

Votruba said the region needs NKU now more than ever and that “builders, innovators and believers” will deal with today’s challenges and “move in a forward trajectory to a higher level.”

He urged the region to join “in building a brighter future for us all.”

Supreme Court Justice Michele Keller administered the official oath of office — and both she and Cady-Thompson had good natured laughs over the extensive assurances in the oath about fighting a duel or being associated with one.

“This is the best day of my life,” said Short-Thompson, “and the greatest honor of my life.”

The investiture is the final ceremony in her installation as president of NKU a position she assumed officially in October.

Short-Thompson emphasized the importance of education and about the value her family placed on education. Her grandmother, who was a terrific influence on her life, got her GED in her 70s and her mother got her masters of divinity in her 50s to become a Methodist minister.

The influence of her close, loving, and supportive family was “the foundation of my self concept” — and served her well in her life. She also credited her husband, Steve, “the best decision I ever made”, and her three college-age children with making her “best life” possible. She and Steve have “been together 40 years as a couple.”

At a recent event, Short-Thompson said so many people were asking what Steve wanted to be called — a First Husband, perhaps? — to which she replies, in her characteristic good humor, “Just Steve. Call him Steve.”

Short-Thompson is committed to “helping students become their best selves” and aims to “accelerate the progress” NKU has made in the region over its 56 years. She believes that caring and compassion are essential to great teaching.

“This is an historic day in the life of the university,” she said — and vowed to “support the region’s growth” and to “improve lives.”