Kroger executives hold official groundbreaking on new grocery at long-shuttered Edgewood Kmart site

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Things are starting to get real for the new Kroger store scheduled to replace the long shuttered Kmart building on Dixie Highway in Edgewood.

An official groundbreaking was held Friday morning in front of the old Kmart store, with Edgewood Mayor John Link and all seven members of council along with Kenton County Judge Executive Kris Knochelmann and Commissioner Jon Draud and executives from the Kroger company. State Representative

“Today marks a significant step in our commitment to bringing a better shopping experience to Kenton County,” said Ann Reed, Cincinnati/Dayton Division President of Kroger.

“It has been long awaited by our Kroger team as well as the community, and all of our officials that are here today. I hear it has taken maybe close to ten years. I am excited to be here today.”

She said Kroger has proudly served this community since 1988, and they are looking forward to bringing more choices, fresh food, and affordable food to Kenton County. They also want to increase jobs and job opportunities in the county.

“We are most excited about our collaboration with the city of Edgewood, and to bring more economic development to the area,” she stated.

The new Kroger store will be 101,000 square feet and will feature much more choice in all departments. It will have a Kroger Pickup, Kroger Pharmacy, a Kroger Wine and Spirit shop and a 7-pump Fuel Center.

The location will support over 250 employees and will offer additional leadership opportunities as career advancement.

Councilman Jeff Schreiver said Dollar Tree will still be there, but as the plans currently stand there will be a driveway between the new Kroger building and the Dollar Tree, to provide access to the back of the store for deliveries.

“They are still planning to lower the main property about 3 feet,” he said. “It won’t be the size of a superstore, it will be more the size of the Ft Mitchell Kroger store. There will be a retention wall, similar to the one by Wendy’s, and the pumps will be installed where the Pizza Hut is now.”

The Dollar Tree store will be updated as will the rest of the shops, and they will occupy their own space as a strip mall.

“The Kmart plaza has been vacant for many, many years,” Mayor John Link stated. “We are excited to have Kroger’s fill the void, and I know that they will be a great partner in their fresh start here in Edgewood.”

The plan will be to start construction vsoon, and when the new building is finished in late 2025, they will assimilate Silverlake Kroger into the new building.

Currently there are no plans for Silverlake once they move everything over to the new store.

“On behalf of the city council and the staff of our city of Edgewood, I’d like to welcome Kroger, and thank them for choosing Edgewood as their new location. This is a historical moment.”