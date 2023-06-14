KDE Summer Food Program providing meals to children 18 and under at 1800 sites across Kentucky

The Summer Food Service Program, administered by the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), will provide meals at no cost from June through August to children 18 and under who are from low-income families.

KDE partners with school districts and community organizations statewide to offer nutritious meals, recreational fun and educational activities while school is out of session.

More than 1,800 sites will serve meals this summer to Kentucky children. The number of Summer Food Service Program meals and meal sites has increased annually for the past five years as more awareness of, and participation in, the program has occurred.

While locations and meal service times vary across the state, there are several ways to find a Summer Food Service Program site:

• Text “Food” or “Comida” to 304-304.

• Visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks

• Call the USDA Hunger Hotline at 866-348-6479

The Summer Food Service Program is part of the National Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

