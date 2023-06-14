NKY Chamber names 52 local professionals to 45th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the 45th class of Leadership Northern Kentucky (Leadership NKY).

The 2024 class consists of 52 professionals representing a diverse cross-section of businesses and organizations throughout Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.

Leadership NKY is a 10-month program that utilizes the community as a classroom, immersing participants to understand the strengths and challenges in the NKY Metro and Greater Cincinnati. Class members will gain the necessary skills to address those challenges while motivating and engaging others in collaborative efforts while industry leaders educate them on a wide range of subjects. Past examples include lessons on economic development, education, government, human services and more.

More than 1,500 alumni have participated in Leadership NKY since the program’s inception in 1979.

“Leadership Northern Kentucky is a unique experience that will push our community’s leaders out of their comfort zones and embrace diverse perspectives on the challenges and issues facing the Northern Kentucky region. Not only will they learn about the challenges, but they will be encouraged to act with intention on solving them,” said Cara Brooks, Duke Energy Corporation Economic Development Manager and 2024 Leadership NKY Class Chair. “The 52 leaders who make up the 45th class will form bonds and make a collective impact which will positively change the outlook for our community. I’m looking forward to witnessing them come together as a cohesive unit and emerge better equipped to share their knowledge with others and make decisions that will move Northern Kentucky forward.”

NKY Chamber Director of Leadership Dawn Denham agrees.

“I’m thrilled to announce this year’s Leadership Northern Kentucky class members,” Denham said. “Each year, it becomes more challenging to select our final class list and I think it’s a testament to the strong talent pool that we have within the Northern Kentucky Metro/Greater Cincinnati region. Gathering a group of seasoned leaders to advance thinking around current regional issues, allows them to examine challenges and solutions from multiple perspectives.”

The following individuals have been named to the Leadership NKY Class of 2024:

• Aaron Broomall, Faith Community Pharmacy, Inc.

• Abby Gerwe, AEG/PromoWest

• Alison Connor, Greenway Innovations

• Amber Wert, Business Intelligence Advisors

• Andrew Huser, HGC Construction

• Ash Norton, Duke Energy

• Ashleigh DuBois, NKY Chamber of Commerce

• Benjamin Bach, Kroger

• Brad McNutt, Northern Kentucky University

• Brandon Releford, The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky

• Bret Marshall, CTI Clinical Trials and Consulting

• Chad Schwalbach, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Christina Roybal, Northern Kentucky University

• Christopher Groeschen, Bricker Graydon LLP

• D’Juan James, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Dagmar Morales, Kenton County Public Library

• Denise Fritsch, Gateway Community & Technical College

• Denise Govan, DCCH Center for Children

• Edwin King, City of Fort Mitchell

• Erin Rehkamp, TKOR Holdings

• Gary McCulley, TANK

• Jason Mack, Skanska

• Jessica Banish, Three Keys Distillery

• Josh Quinn, meetNKY

• Karen Tepe, St. Elizabeth Healthcare

• Ken Muth, Duke Energy

• Kyle Weiskircher, The C.W. Zumbiel Company

• Leah Sheanshang, Fidelity Investments

• Louis Linnemann, Linnemann Funeral Homes

• Manny Hernandez, First Financial Bank

• Mary Decker, Brighton Center, Inc.

• Mary Anne Brown, Laughing Food Brands, LLC dba Laughing Bees

• Mary Kate Vanderglas, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky

• Matthew Strange, The Christ Hospital

• Maura Russell, City of Fort Wright

• Melissa Morandi, The City of Bellevue

• Michael Setters, City Wide Facility Solutions

• Michelle Reid, Strauss Troy Co., LPA

• Nicholas Woods, Fifth Third Bank

• Nick Whallin, Citi

• Pierce Kohls, TENTE Casters, Inc.

• Randall Schultz, KZF Design, Inc.

• Robert Franxman, Boone Co. Fiscal Court

• Ryan Bihl, Heritage Bank

• Sara Warning, St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Sarah Krumme, St. Elizabeth Physicians

• Sarah Grace Mohr, MACKEY

• Sasha Naiman, Northern Kentucky Children’s Law Center, Inc.

• Shaye Money, Gravity Diagnostics

• Timothy Dodson, CVG Airport Authority

• Will Weber, Southbank Partners

• Zak Draznin, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

The Leadership NKY Class of 2024 program begins in August.

To learn more about Leadership NKY or the NKY Chamber, visit www.nkychamber.com. Leadership NKY is part of the NKY Chamber’s leadership programming alongside Regional Youth Leadership and Encounter NKY, all of which are powered by Citi.

