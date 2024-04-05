NKY Chamber to explore mental health’s role in the workplace May 8 with ‘HR 100: It’s Okay. I’m Okay’

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) will host “HR 100: It’s Okay. I’m Okay,” on Wednesday, May 8 from 8-9:30 a.m. at the NKY Chamber headquarters, 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 300, in Fort Mitchell.

Scott McGohan, co-chairman of McGohan Brabender, is the featured presenter. This session will explore mental health’s role within a nourishing and thriving workplace. Attendees will learn how employers can remain competitive by providing compensation and culture that values and encourages maintaining one’s mental health and constructive discussion of our emotions. More specifically, McGohan will explore the ways that vulnerability – being open with one’s mistakes and struggles – can empower leaders to establish more meaningful connections with the people making their organizations run.

“Often your brain is like a bad neighborhood, and you shouldn’t be there alone,” said McGohan. “I didn’t want to be alone, but I was. I didn’t want others to know what I was going through. I thought my connections would have thought less of me. I just wanted it all to go away because I never really learned how to feel. When we’re vulnerable and let people know where we’ve struggled in our lives, it lets other people know they’re not alone.”

This program is approved for SHRM Continuing Education Credits.

Pre-registration is required. The cost to attend is $25 for NKY Chamber members, $40 for future members, and $20 for young professionals; free with NKYP Event Pass. To register, or for more information, visit www.nkychamber.com.

