Art Lander’s Outdoors: Madison County’s Lake Wilgreen offers fishing for bass, crappie, blue gill

Editor’s Note: This is the eighteenth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Lake Wilgreen, a.k.a. Taylor Valley Lake, is a few minutes west of exit 87, off Interstate-75, in Madison County. Drive west on Ky. 876 from the exit, take a left onto Curtis Pike at the Marathon store, then left on Wilgreen Lake (Taylor Fork) Road.

The 142-acre lake was impounded from Taylor Fork, a tributary of Silver Creek, in the Kentucky River basin. There are about 8.3 miles of shoreline, and the lake has a maximum depth of 43 feet, and an average depth of about 21 feet.

The lake opened to public fishing in 1966.

Fish species/special fishing regulations

• Largemouth Bass: There is a 12-inch minimum size limit. Statewide creel limits apply (six fish).

A Bass Assessment in 2022 found that the average length of a 3-year-old largemouth bass was 11.3 inches, and the electrofishing catch rate of 15-inch and larger bass was excellent. There are high numbers of fish over 15 and 20 inches. All indicators are continuing to show an increase in this population.

• Saugeye: There’s a 14-inch minimum size limit and a six-fish daily creel limit.

A population of larger fish has been established. Fish with shad-imitating baits near the bottom.

Saugeye are more active in cooler water. Try targeting deep channel breaks during the day, and flats at night where they come up to feed.

• Catfish: Three species of catfish are present — Channel Catfish, Flathead Catfish and Blue Catfish.

There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit for all catfish species.

Blue Catfish are stocked every third year. Good catches regularly reported during the summer months.

• Sunfish: Two species of sunfish are present — Bluegill and Redear Sunfish.

Bluegill numbers about the same as previous year. Most fish are less than 6 inches long.

Redear sunfish numbers about the same as previous years. Most fish are less than 7 inches long.

Recent fish stockings

Between 2018 and 2022, 61,638 Saugeye (fry), 4,250 Channel Catfish, and 3,380 Blue Catfish were stocked in the lake. Last year, in 2023, 2,125 Channel Catfish and 16,900 Saugeye fry were stocked.

Fish attractors

Brush piles have been placed in the lake in five locations. A map of Lake Wilgreen’s fish attractor is available online.

Boating access/facilities

At the end of last year lake access was closed for several months while the facilities were upgraded.

The parking lot was paved, the concrete boat launching ramp was rebuilt, and a fishing pier, boat slips and courtesy dock were placed adjacent to the ramp. There is no fee to launch. Boats must operate at idle speed only.