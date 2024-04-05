Three Kentucky State Parks to be featured on Discovery Channel’s ‘RV There Yet?’ May 18

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

As Kentucky State Parks marks its 100th anniversary, Greenbo Lake, Carter Caves and Grayson Lake State Park will be featured in the upcoming season of the Discovery Channel’s recreational travel series “RV There Yet?”

“Here in the Commonwealth, it’s no secret that our state parks are some of our best tourist attractions, providing unforgettable experiences and showcasing our state’s natural beauty,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of our state parks, this platform will allow a nationwide audience to catch a glimpse of what makes our parks so special and why they are must-visit destinations.”

In season three, viewers will discover the great outdoors as they follow the series hosts Patrice and Kevin McCabe on a road trip to destinations throughout the United States, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Nebraska, Montana, North Carolina, Florida and Alabama.

While in Kentucky, the hosts experienced park amenities and attractions, including paddleboat fishing, hiking and golf.

“‘RV There Yet?’ will highlight some of the exciting features of our state parks, showing why Kentucky is an incredible road trip and adventure site,” said Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier. “We are thrilled for our state parks to be in the spotlight and to receive well-deserved recognition through this show on the Discovery Channel.”

Viewers can watch the new season of “RV There Yet?” at 8:30 a.m. starting Saturday on the Discovery Channel and can tune in on May 18 at 8:30 a.m. for the 30-minute Kentucky State Parks episode. All episodes will be available online afterward. Learn more at RVThereYetTV.com.

“We are thrilled to share Season 3 with the Discovery audience,” said program host and executive producer Kevin McCabe. “We produce the series independently from our studio based in Tampa, Florida, and we are immensely proud of this season’s episodes.”

Kentucky State Parks are planning events throughout 2024 for the 100th anniversary celebration. Visit parks.ky.gov, where updates will be made frequently. Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses.