Joint Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society growing and planning new programs; next meeting is April 11

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

If you’re looking for a fun night out in Northern Kentucky, you might want to consider a visit to the Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society.

Their next meeting is April 11, at 6:30 p.m., at the Elsmere Community Center on Dell Street and will feature a presentation on the old Depot in Erlanger.

“We have 61 power point pictures,” said Pat Hahn. “We have pictures of the items we had, and of the events we held in the park. All the events were because of the depot.”

The Erlanger Historical Society was set up by Mayor Fred Thomas, a former mayor of Erlanger, in 1990. He notified some people at the time, and they called a few more people and soon there was a group of volunteers who were more than willing to work to preserve the history of their city. The group formed a 501(c)(3) and acquired grants. With grant money, they helped the city get ownership of the only all-wooden railroad depot on the Southern railroad between Cincinnati and Chattanooga, Tennessee.

In acquiring it for the city, it had to be moved 100 feet, and they did.

At a later date, it came to the attention of city Engineer Jim Viox that there was a caboose that was being retired in the northeast, so he managed to persuade those in authority that the caboose would have a home in Erlanger, next to the depot. Viox orchestrated the necessary arrangements to have railroad tracks moved in Erlanger so that the caboose was able to be lifted onto the new home tracks as soon as it was delivered.

The small depot was turned into a museum, and quite a lot of items were gathered from residents through the years, but they did, ultimately, belong to the city. The Historical Society was the charitable arm of the museum.

“After the pandemic the city wanted to turn the depot into a community center, and the historical society had to leave,” said Hahn. “Council members wouldn’t vote to fund the community center, so it has been closed. Recently the city did paint it.”

Eventually, the Historical Society went to their neighbors in Elsmere and were welcomed with open arms.

The Erlanger Elsmere Historical society is now about 125 to 150 strong with at least 30 very active members. The community center where they meet can hold a lot of people, so they try to hold a presentation every month at their meetings. There is a great sound system there, as well as a big screen tv, and there is a display case at the new city building where members can bring items for people to see.

Hahn said they have some interesting presentations coming up in the next few months.

“Jimmie’s Roller rink is 75 this year, and we will be able to show some old slides about when they started in the community,” she said. “The List family had several farms in the region, and they sold the last one that was on Garvey Avenue. That history is very interesting.”

In addition, the society is still trying to get a historical marker for a building in Elsmere that was an old school, one of the first in the area. Though it is being remodeled, the society wants to get a state historical marker to tell people who pass by the building that it was once a school.

“We also go to schools in the area, and are able to talk to the students about the history of this area,” explained Hahn. “School schedules are tight, so we are limited on time, but it is important for all people, even children, to know the history of their city.”

The Society has gained 20 new members recently, and they hope to attract more.

A lifetime membership is $100, and if a couple joins, the amount is $150. The presentations are free and open to the public.

Erlanger Elsmere Historical Society