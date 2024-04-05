KY Teacher Hall of Fame accepting nominations for Class of 2024; submission deadline August 15

The Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame announced that nominations are now being accepted for the class of 2024.

Established in 2000 through a generous gift from former Governor Louie B. Nunn, the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame recognizes educators across the Commonwealth who have made significant contributions to the teaching profession and the students they serve.

As a prominent institution in educator preparation and administrator training, Western Kentucky University (WKU) collaborates closely with district partners to meet regional needs and ensure equitable access to higher education for all. It is in line with this commitment that the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame finds its home within the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences at WKU’s campus, where the full Hall of Fame can be explored on the first floor of Gary Ransdell Hall.

The induction ceremony for the 2024 class will take place towards the end of the year. Further details regarding the ceremony will be released on the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame website and WKU College of Education and Behavioral Sciences social media platforms.

Nominations for the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame class of 2024 must be submitted by Aug. 15. For additional information and to access the nomination form, please visit the Kentucky Teacher Hall of Fame website.

Kentucky Department of Education