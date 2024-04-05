Gov. Andy Beshear provides update on action taken on bills signed into law or vetoed this week

Governor Andy Beshear on Thursday updated Kentuckians on bills he has acted on since last Friday. Below are bills he has signed into law and bills he has vetoed. The vetoed bills will be considered by the General Assembly in the last two days of the legislative session, April 12 and April 15.

The current period is the “veto recess.” As legislation is passed, it is sent to the Governor’s desk. He has 10 business days to sign the bill into law, veto it, or allow it to become law without his signature. Then, the legislature reconvenes for a chance to override any vetoes issued by the Governor during the “recess period.” The legislature also has a chance to pass other legislation it wants to consider — but that legislation would be subject to the Governor’s veto without a chance to override.

To date, the Governor has signed :

• Senate Bill 14 adds two members – representing nail technicians and estheticians – to the Kentucky Board of Cosmetology. It also changes the process for violations, requiring the board to issue a warning to a salon before taking punitive action.

• Senate Bill 18 standardizes the rules and specifications for school bus equipment.

• Senate Bill 29 simplifies the process for automotive glass insurance claims and expands options for consumers who need glass repair.

• Senate Bill 46 loosens restrictions on tinting for windshields, while maintaining visibility requirements.

• Senate Bill 125 expands the eligibility of local governments to participate in off-highway vehicle pilot programs.

• Senate Bill 145 allows more health care facilities to have access to child abuse registries when doing background checks on new employees.

• Senate Bill 158 allows financial institutions to open a restricted account for a minor for court settlements or claims proceeds.

• Senate Bill 162 expands the ability of law enforcement to access and retain copies of accident reports.

• Senate Bill 164 makes it easier for Kentuckians to gain their electrician or plumbing license through proprietary schools and career centers.

• Senate Bill 174 strengthens the restrictions on gas companies regarding protecting communication internet lines.

• Senate Bill 194 allows employer health plan information to be delivered digitally.

• Senate Bill 229 removes the Kentucky Municipal Utilities Association as a member of the Blockchain Technology Working Group and the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority Board, and adds a member appointed by the Kentucky League of Cities to both.

• Senate Joint Resolution 140 directs the Public Service Commission to make staffing and administrative preparations to be ready to process applications for the siting and construction of nuclear energy facilities.

• House Joint Resolution 56 allows $71 million in capital construction funds that were approved in the last budget to be released for improvements at Kentucky State Parks.

The Governor vetoed :

• Senate Bill 65 seeks to void emergency regulations regarding expanded coverage for dental and hearing care. The Governor noted the bill’s sponsor even acknowledges these regulations are already void after non-emergency regulations were passed. See the Governor’s full veto message.

• Senate Bill 198 attempts to establish the Kentucky Nuclear Energy Development Authority. The Governor said that while he supports an all-of-the-above energy policy that includes nuclear energy, this bill is unconstitutional, as it grants Executive Branch governing authority despite having no Executive Branch appointments, and it deprives the citizens of the Commonwealth of any meaningful oversight. See the Governor’s full veto message.

• House Bill 581 preempts local governments from using a zoning process and deciding the location of electric vehicle charging stations within its jurisdiction. The Governor said this interferes with local government decisions on local matters. See the Governor’s full veto message.

• House Bill 804 seeks to take decision-making authority on venue changes in certain cases from the Judicial Branch. Gov. Beshear said this is an unconstitutional bill that has been struck down in other forms. See the Governor’s full veto message.

