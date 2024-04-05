Governor recognizes National Public Health Week and DPH for helping create a stronger, healthier KY

Gov. Andy Beshear recognized this week, April 1-7, as National Public Health Week and thanked the Department for Public Health for helping create a stronger, healthier Kentucky.

“With the challenges Team Kentucky has faced over the years, our public health professionals have repeatedly made selfless decisions to show up and help others,” said Gov. Beshear.

“They deserve the title of health care hero every single day.”

He also highlighted the Kentucky Prescription Assistance Program, which helps qualifying individuals access free or reduced-cost medications from drug manufacturers and other pharmacy discount programs.

Last year, over $68.5 million worth of prescription drug support was provided through the program. Kentuckians can call 1-800-633-8100 to see if they qualify for assistance.

Eligibility is based on income guidelines set by participating pharmaceutical companies.