Kenton County libraries’ Dave Schroeder awarded Pioneer Award from Kenton Fiscal Court

At this week’s Fiscal Court meeting, Dave Schroeder, director of Kenton County Public Libraries, was presented with a 2023 Pioneer Award.

Each year the Kenton County Pioneer Award recognizes living residents of Kenton County who have a record of outstanding service to the community and who exemplify the highest standards of personal integrity.

The Pioneer Award honors those who demonstrate servant leadership combined with awareness of the needs of our fellow residents.

Schroeder has served as Director of the Kenton County Public Library District since 2007. Under his leadership, the Kenton County Library has become ranked as one of the top libraries in the nation by Library Journal, been one of the first libraries to adopt e-books, created and opened the region’s first public makerspace, grown and expanded online educational offerings, and developed a leading workforce development program for job seekers at all levels of employment.

Schroeder was awarded the Ruth A. Eger Leader of Distinction Award by the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce in 2019. In 2022, the Library of Congress awarded the Of the People grant to the Kenton County Public Library, the first public library in the country to receive this highly competitive grant.

Schroeder has ensured that the Kenton County Public Library branches have always been a haven for people needing information and resources to improve their lives. His outstanding service to the community, and highest standards of personal integrity make him deserving of the Pioneer Award.

Kenton County Fiscal Court