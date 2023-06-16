Kentucky Colonels award $11k grant to Scheben Care Center to purchase vehicle for Medicaid program

By Andy Furman

The Point/Arc

The Bill & Betsy Scheben Care Center has received an $11,000 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) in the amount of $11,000 to purchase an additional vehicle for their Medicaid Transportation Program.

The Bill & Betsy Scheben Care Center serves the Northern Kentucky Area by providing a medical model adult day care center and regional Medicaid transportation program.

HOKC awarded $3.1 million in grants supporting 343 non-profits, impacting more than 3.8 million Kentuckians. Grants are made possible through donations from Kentucky Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who chose to exercise the honor of being named a Kentucky Colonel in a meaningful way.

According to Commanding General Gary Boschert, “2022/2023 was another generous year for Colonels. We were able to award another $3.1 million dollars to 343 non-profits this year that helps them support over 3.8 million Kentuckians. Kentucky Colonels generosity is heartfelt and well spent on worthy agencies across the Commonwealth. Our long-term efforts in both western and eastern Kentucky are ongoing with funds remaining for each effort. We work with other agencies to ensure Kentucky Colonels money is spent wisely

and deliver goods and products needed for the rebuild.”

The Scheben Care Center , one of the many programs of The Point/Arc of Northern Kentucky, provides a daytime program of supervised activities, supportive health care and support for the attainment of personal goals to medically compromised and differently abled adults and the elderly in our community. Our goal is to improve the quality of life and delay or eliminate the need for institutionalization. We strive to empower individuals who are differently abled and the elderly to self-advocate, pursue personal growth and independence and have choices in everyday life.

The center is at 31 Spiral Drive, Florence. For more information, please contact Lisa West, Executive Director at lwest@csadultday.org.