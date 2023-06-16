Scholarship awarded from Horizon’s McFaull fund to Beechwood honors student Joshua Schmidt

The Jordan G. McFaull Scholarship Fund at Horizon Community Funds awarded its 2023 scholarship to Joshua Schmidt at the Beechwood High School Senior Honors program.

“Joshua’s hard work and determination in school and the community proves that he is a student the Jordan G. McFaull Scholarship Fund wants to recognize and encourage to go out into the world and make a difference,” said Jordan’s mother, LynneVe Guzzino.

Schmidt earned a 4.2 GPA; completed Advanced Placement courses in Calculus, Computer Science, US History, and English; minored in Engineering through the Beechwood EDGE Program; and completed a senior internship with the civil engineer of the new Beechwood building project. Schmidt’s awards also included AP Scholar, Academic All-State, and Overall Achievement Award in Chemistry. He performed in several Beechwood musicals, was a member of both the NaRonal Honor Society and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and sang in the Beechwood choir. Schmidt volunteered at the Freestore Foodbank and Isaiah House Ministries and founded the annual Autumn Cleanup to assist elderly and disabled community members.

Schmidt stood out as exhibiting the ambition, passion, and commitment to service that mirrored values displayed by Jordan. In his essay, Schmidt wrote: “I was inspired when I read about Jordan’s story and his perseverance. He never let anything stop him from achieving his goals, even his health. Like Jordan, I will persevere through the tough days ahead because I know hard work pays off.”

In 2016, the Jordan McFaull Memorial Scholarship was established by the Beechwood High School class of 2007 and the Beechwood Backers in his memory and in honor of his “never quit” attitude. 2023 marks the eighth scholarship to be awarded. The committee seeks a graduating senior who shows academic excellence, leadership, participation in extracurricular activities, and a record of volunteerism in the community. The financial scholarship is awarded to a Beechwood senior attending a four-year college or university with the goal of helping students pursue and achieve in their next chapter of academic success.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or they can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs. Scholarship funds are an effective vehicle to help students achieve their dreams of an education. These charitable funds help alleviate the cost of education and can be put toward tuition, fees, and other expenses.