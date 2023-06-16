NKU’s Alpha Tau Omega fraternity raises $48,000 for St. Elizabeth women’s health services

Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) fraternity at Northern Kentucky University has raised $48,000 to support St. Elizabeth Women’s Wellness and Breast Health services.

This marks the 10th year in a row the fraternity has organized the annual fundraising event, Mardi Tau, which has become an important tradition for the chapter.

The funds raised from the ATO event will provide breast cancer services, support and education programs to women in the Northern Kentucky region. This contribution will help ensure St. Elizabeth Women’s Wellness and Breast Health services can continue to provide vital state-of-the-art imaging and support to women in need.

Terri Bogan, RN, nurse manager at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, expressed her gratitude for the fraternity’s long-standing commitment to supporting women’s health. “The generosity of ATO has been an incredible asset to our breast health services for the past decade,” she said. “The funds raised have helped countless women receive support services and care they otherwise may not have been able to afford. We are truly grateful for the support of ATO.”

Breast cancer is a significant health concern in Kentucky. Here, one in eight women will face a breast cancer diagnosis in her lifetime. Early detection through regular screenings is critical to improving outcomes for women with breast cancer. Unfortunately, many women in the region lack access to affordable screening services. This limited access makes the support provided by ATO and St. Elizabeth Women’s Wellness and Breast Health services all the more important.

ATO, known as America’s Leadership Development Fraternity, emphasizes preparing its members to be leaders on campus and in the community. Their long-standing support of women’s health has helped countless women find hope and healing.

“ATO fraternity is a group of incredible young men working toward becoming tomorrow’s community leaders,” said Bogan. “This is an energetic, smart group of men dedicated to supporting the mission of St. Elizabeth Healthcare,” she said.

ATO raised funds during their Mardi Gras-themed carnival, Mardi Tau, which included family games, prizes, a photo booth and a live Jazz band. Along with the festival, the fraternity raised money through corporate sponsorships, a silent auction, a benefit dinner and a penny wars competition. “A great deal of our donated funds comes from the efforts of our brothers,” said Matt Painter, co-head of philanthropy at Alpha Tau Omega.

The ATO fraternity is proud to continue its tradition of supporting St. Elizabeth Women’s Wellness and Breast Health services and improving women’s health in the Northern Kentucky community.

“We are honored to be able to contribute to such an important cause,” said Painter. “The impact our fundraising efforts have on women’s health is truly inspiring, and we look forward to continuing this tradition for years to come.”

For more information about St. Elizabeth Women’s Wellness and Breast Health services or to learn how to support their mission, please visit stelizabeth.com. If you’re due for an annual screening mammogram, schedule one today on MyChart or call 859-655-7400.

