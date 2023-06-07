Kentucky State Board of Elections certifies results of May primary, finalizing nominees for November ballot

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The State Board of Elections has certified the vote totals from the May Primary Election, so the fields are now officially set for Democratic and Republican nominees in the Constitutional offices that will appear on the November ballot.

In the Governor’s race, incumbent Democrat Andy Beshear will take on Republican challenger (and current Attorney General) Daniel Cameron. Both men now have to file the papers at the Secretary of State’s office to name their running mate by August 8. Beshear has indicated he will keep Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, while Cameron’s running mate is not yet known.

There is also a third ticket in the race, the write-in slate of Brian Fishback and Michael Fishback, both of Bowling Green.

For Secretary of State, incumbent Republican Michael Adams, will square off against Democratic challenger Charles “Buddy” Wheatley, a former state lawmaker from Covington.

Attorney General will have Democratic State Rep. Pamela Stevenson of Louisville meeting Republican Russell Coleman, a former U.S. Attorney from Louisville.

The Auditor of Public Accounts race has current State Treasurer Allison Ball, a Republican from Prestonsburg, against Democrat Kimberly “Kim” Reeder of Frankfort.

State Treasurer opponents are Democrat Michael Bowman of Louisville and Republican Mark H. Metcalf of Lancaster.

Commissioner of Agriculture nominees are Republican Jonathan Shell, a former State Rep. from Lancaster and Democrat Sierra J. Enlow of Hodgenville.

There will also be special election for the final year of the 93rd State Representative seat in Fayette County, which was left vacant when Democrat Lamin Swann passed away in May, following a medical emergency. Those candidates have not yet been chosen by their respective parties.

Another date to remember is October 10, because that’s the deadline to register to vote and be able to participate in the November General Election.

Election Day itself is Nov. 7, but there is in-person no-excuse early voting between Thursday Nov. 2 and Saturday Nov. 4. To find out more, head to the Voter Information Portal at govoteky.com.