Northern Kentucky Young Professionals name finalists for 2023 Next Generation Leader Awards

Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has announced its 2023 Next Generation Leader Award (NGLA) finalists.

The nominees were selected by a panel of community leaders through applications submitted by young professionals across the region. The three highest-scored applications in each category are recognized as finalists. The top score in each category will be honored as the category winner.

The NGLAs recognize and honor young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments within their chosen professional field and their commitment and contributions to the community. Finalists represent young professionals in eight categories based on their primary job responsibilities across several industries. Applications were scored by a panel of 16 judges composed of industry and community leaders.

The 2023 NGLA finalists are:

Arts, Entertainment and Hospitality

• Evin Blomburg, Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra

• Tyler Gabbard, The Carnegie

• Emily Johnson, Cincinnati Marriott at RiverCenter

Education

• Allyson Graf, Northern Kentucky University

• Amanda Meeker, Mount St. Joseph University

• Paige Noday, Boone County School District

Entrepreneurship

• Duane Cronin, Diversified Capital Management

• Isacc Hamlin, Better Blend

• Jenna L. Utecht, MBA, CTI Clinical Trial and Consulting Services

Medical and Healthcare Services

• Poornima Gopalan, CTI Clinical Trials and Consulting Services, Inc.

• Brad Martin, UC Health

• Jennie Pergram, CTI Clinical Trials and Consulting Services, Inc.

Professional Services

• Olivia Amlung, Adams Law

• Brittany Bischoff, Clark Schaefer Hackett

• Anna Pfaehler, Constellation Wealth Advisors

Public Relations, Media and Marketing

• Jenny Collopy, The Christ Hospital Health Network

• Amy Martin, Northern Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy

• Shane Noem, Roebling Solutions

Public Service and Community Based Organizations

• Samantha Mosby, YMCA of Greater Cincinnati

• Sasha Naiman, Children’s Law Center

• Eric Owsley, Brighton Center

Trade and Technology

• Sierra O’Bryan, Clubhouse

• Michael Squicciarini, Western & Southern Financial Group

• Ryan Wilkins, Duke Energy

“The Next Generation Leader Awards celebrate those who are heavily involved within the community, are dedicated to the betterment of our region and are leaving lasting impressions on the NKY Metro region,” said Mike Ballenger, CPA and Manager at VonLehman and NKYP Chair. “Each year, this event is an unforgettable night that honors the emerging talent in Northern Kentucky. I’m looking forward to spotlighting and honoring the next generation of entrepreneurs, public servants and leaders.”

All finalists will be celebrated, and category winners will be announced, during the 2023 NGLAs on Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Newport Aquarium (One Aquarium Way, Newport). The cost to attend the NGLAs is $50. A discounted rate of $40 is available for YPs. More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com/NGLA.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities or to learn more about NKYP, contact Kyle Frizzell at kfrizzell@nkychamber.com.

