Kentucky State Fair adds three more acts to round out its concert series; here’s the full lineup

The Kentucky State Fair is rounding out its Texas Roadhouse Concert Series announcements with three more acts.

Joining the lineup are The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T.G. Sheppard, Vince Neil the Legendary Voice with special guest Autograph, and Warren Zeiders with special guest JD Shelburne.

With 24 different artists, the fair is sure to have something for everyone on the Texas Roadhouse Concert Series stage. Among the artists are four from Kentucky: Alex Miller, Eddie Montgomery or Montgomery Gentry, JD Shelburne, and The Kentucky Headhunters.

The Fair also welcomes back The Oak Ridge Boys, who have performed at The Kentucky State Fair for nearly five decades.

The full lineup is:

Thursday, August 17: Chris Janson with special guest Alex Miller

Friday, August 18: Morris Day and the Time with special guest Tag Team

Saturday, August 19: Foghat with special guest The Kentucky Headhunters

Sunday, August 20: The Oak Ridge Boys with special guest T.G. Sheppard

Monday, August 21: Casting Crowns

Tuesday, August 22: Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, The Classics IV, and The Cowsills

Wednesday, August 23: Larry Fleet with special guest Tyler Rich

Thursday, August 24: Vince Neil the Legendary Voice with special guest Autograph

Friday, August 25: Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry with special guest Lonestar

Saturday, August 26: Warren Zeiders with special guest JD Shelburne

All concerts begin at 8pm with gates opening at 6:30 pm. Performances are free with fair admission.

Tickets

Early Bird Tickets are on sale through kystatefair.org, participating Kroger stores, or the Kentucky Exposition Center box office for $9. Early Bird Tickets include parking.

Thrill Ville wristband vouchers are also available for purchase.

Tickets for the inaugural BEERFEST and the 120th World’s Championship Horse Show will be released later this summer.