Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023 includes four business leaders from Northern Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky on Tuesday announced the 52 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023, including four from Northern Kentucky.

Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities.

The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Somerset in September, Bowling Green in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Central KY/Frankfort in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, diversity and social issues, agriculture, and government.

This year’s class includes 52 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:

• Kim Baker – Jefferson County – Kentucky Performing Arts

• John Bevington- Franklin County – LGE-KU

• Heather Campbell – Jefferson County – Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels

• Colleen Chaney – Madison County – Eastern Kentucky University

• John Cox – Fayette County – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Douglas Craddock, Jr. – Jefferson County – University of Louisville

• Tiffany Craft – Letcher County – City of Whitesburg

• Darrin Croucher – Woodford County – Thoroughbred Engineering

• Lee Crume – Kenton County – BE NKY

• Tokwiny Da-Thong – Jefferson County – Amazon

• William Downey – Jessamine County – R. J. Corman Railroad Group

• Jennifer Fraker – Oldham County – Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

• Chris Francis – Boone County – KY/WV YMCA State Alliance

• Heather Gate – Warren County – Connected Nation

• Abbie Gilbert – Jefferson County – Humana

• John Hampton – Fayette County – Acrisure, LLC dba GCH Insurance Group

• Dalton Hatfield – Fayette County – Appalachian Regional Healthcare

• Ben Haydon – Fayette County – Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

• Amanda Henson – Oldham County – Baptist Health

• Debra Hess – Pike County – Community Trust Bank, Inc.

• Jill Horn – Jefferson County – Brown-Forman

• Ashley Ireland – Calloway County – Murray State University

• Jeremy Jarvi – Jefferson County – LouCity & Racing Foundation

• Timothy Johnson – Fayette County – United Way of the Bluegrass

• Kandi Justice – Pike County – Pikeville Medical Center

• Julie Kirkpatrick – Boone County – meetNKY/Northern Kentucky CVB

• Justin Lane – Montgomery County – Kentucky American Water

• Blake Layfield – Marion County – Maker’s Mark

• Dorothy Lockhart – Fayette County – CHI – Joseph Health Partners

• Daniel Maloney – Jefferson County – Louisville Zoo

• Jeremy Mattox – Scott County – Kentucky Court of Justice

• Haley McCoy – Madison County – Kentucky Association for Economic Development

• Stephanie McMahan – Madison County – US Bank

• Anne-Tyler Morgan – Fayette County – McBrayer PLLC

• Ben Mudd – Marion County – Pharmacists’ Association

• Jennifer Nachreiner – Jefferson County – Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

• Chris Nation – Jefferson County – RunSwitch PR

• Katherine North – Jefferson County – Kentucky Association of Health Plans

• Steven Phillips – McCreary County – Lumber King, Inc.

• Aaron Poynter – Russell County – Putting Kentuckians First and Reentry with the Kentucky Office of Adult Education and the Education and Labor Cabinet

• Chris Purvis – Oldham County – MCM CPAs & Advisors

• Janet Ratliff – Rowan County – Morehead State University

• Carlos Sanchez – Oldham County – AT&T Kentucky

• Robert Simmons – Kenton County – EGC Construction

• Camden Skidmore – Fayette County – South Central Bank

• Jared Smith – Fayette County – Piper-Smith

• Megan Stith – Meade County – Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

• Amy Stroud – Pulaski County – Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital

• Judy Vaughn – Estill County – Estill County Cooperative Extension

• Mackenzie Wallace – Jefferson County – Alzheimer’s Association

• Jeremy Whitmore – Calloway County – Calloway County Tourism Commission

• John Willoughby – Floyd County East Kentucky Network, LLC

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024 will be available online at leadershipky.org in January 2024.

