Business briefs: Schroeder elected to SWON board; FBT names partners, CBC’s luncheon speakers

Dave Schroeder named to SWON board of directors

Dave Schroeder, executive director of the Kenton County Public Library, has been recently elected as the president of the Southwest Ohio Network (SWON) Library Consortium Board of Directors.

SWON is a regional collaborative that brings together libraries from across the region to create a platform for resource pooling, knowledge sharing, and collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing patron services.

Schroeder has been with the Kenton County Public Library for over 30 years and has served as the executive director since 2007.

Frost Brown Todd partner promotions

Frost Brown Todd (FBT) has promoted to partner a Florence attorney, among a group of 18 total attorneys across the firm’s 16 markets.

Robert C. Cummings, III is a Northern Kentucky-based real estate attorney representing investors in a wide range of commercial real estate transactions. Cummings has extensive experience representing developers in ground-up construction, purchasing and selling improved and unimproved real property, and refinancing properties utilizing a wide range of financing options.

Prior to joining FBT, Cummings gained extensive experience representing lenders in FHA insured transactions for multifamily and health care facilities. In addition to being an attorney, Cummings has over 25 years of experience in the aviation industry as a pilot, instructor, check airman, and designated examiner.



Four Cincinnati-based attorneys were also promoted:

• Alexander S. Czanik who focuses on procurement, portfolio management, and enforcement of intellectual property.



• Ariel M. Fox is a business litigation attorney.



• Simon Y. Svirnovskiy who is with the firm’s business litigation practice, and



• Brice C. Smallwood whose practice is focused on representing and counseling employers in all aspects of employment law.

Upcoming speakers at CBC luncheons

Covington Business Council has announced the speakers for its next three luncheons. All start at 11:30 a.m. and end at 1 p.m.:

• Garren Colvin, CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, on April 18 at Covington’s Grand Ballroom, ‘Investing in the Health of the Business Community’

• Julie Kirkpatrick, meetNKy, on May 16, ‘Planning Behind an Expanded NKY Convention Center’

• Cady Short-Thompson, new NKU president, ‘Business Community Collaboration Key for NKU’

See cbcky.com for more details.