Campbell County Middle School teacher Christen Bonfield is winner of Gold Star Teacher Award

Gold Star, in partnership with The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati, presented Christen Bonfield of Campbell County Middle School as the fifth recipient of its Gold Star Teacher Award.

The award, which annually celebrates the hard work and dedication of local teachers who exhibit a passion for their profession while also going above and beyond for their students, was presented to Bonfield during a surprise all-school assembly.

Bonfield was one of 935 nominations spanning 700 public and private schools – from preschool to high school. 22,193 votes out of the 65,000 cast solidified Bonfield as the winner.



“Every year, our search for the next Gold Star teacher showcases just how lucky our region is to have so many phenomenal educators inspiring the next generation of leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs,” said Gold Star President and CEO Roger David. “Christen, this year’s esteemed winner, has shown a dedication to bettering the lives of others that is simply award-worthy in every way. On behalf of everyone at Gold Star and The Children’s Theater, I would like to again say ‘Congratulations’ to Christen for being this year’s Gold Star Teacher Award winner.”



As the winner of the 2024 Gold Star Teacher Award, Bonfield was awarded by Gold Star a $1,000 individual grant for her classroom, a $500 donation to the Campbell County Middle School made on her behalf, a gift basket full of Gold Star swag and $250 worth of school supplies, and free cheese coney coupons for the entire school.

In addition, Bonfield also received her choice of a special prize from the Children’s Theatre: taking her classroom to see a performance of “Disney’s Finding Nemo JR” or a production in the 2024-25 season at the Taft Theatre. Bonfield could also opt to bring a TCT on Tour production to perform at their school.

“Education is the foundation of a successful life and a great educator that makes knowledge come alive for their students is key in making that happen,” said Kim Kern, Managing Director and CEO of The Children’s Theatre of Cincinnati. “In the same way we at the Children’s Theatre work to bring stories to life, our local educators work in the same manner to ensure our children believe in themselves. That is one of the traits of a Gold Star teacher and just one of the reasons that we are honored to celebrate Christen Bonfield with this year’s award.”

Known by her students as Senora Bonfield, she has a deep passion for teaching and tries to help every student experience other cultures they otherwise may never have known about. In addition to founding the Campbell County Middle School’s Spanish program, Bonfield continues to go the extra mile for each student she works with. This includes even working remotely to teach a student who could not attend classes during their brave battle against cancer. She aims to inspire each child she teaches to travel and experience the world outside their community.