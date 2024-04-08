Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy to host Earth Day celebration April 21 at Tower Park

The Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy (FTFC) and the City of Fort Thomas will present the largest Earth Day celebration in Northern Kentucky on Sunday, April 21 from 12-4 p.m. in Fort Thomas’ Tower Park.

The family friendly event allows guests to chat with experts to learn about locally sourced food, outdoor activities, area green organizations and local artists all while enjoying food and drink trucks, live music, as well as a lively children’s activity zone. Home Depot will guide children through building a bird feeder they can take home to enjoy.

Visitors can also pick up free tree saplings for their landscape projects as well as learn more about beneficial native plants. In addition, visitors will be able to take electric bikes and mountain bikes out for a spin. Live music will be provided by Brendan Kehoe.

All of the Northern Kentucky conservancies as well as one of southern Ohio’s largest land trusts will showcase the trails and activities that they offer.

The Boone County Arboretum on Wheels will also be there with lots of great information. Guests can learn about the value of the birds and bees in the area from the NKY Bird Club and the NKY Beekeepers. And visitors can sign up to take a guided nature walk with Sarah Imbus from the Campbell County Extension Office.

And of course, there will be a live chain saw sculpture event from local artist, Chris Rust. Jerry Warner will sell his beautiful turned bowls many of which were made from local trees that had to come down as well as Klein Design’s whimsical and practical items made from reclaimed materials. Carmony Customs will have handcrafted wooden kitchen and entertainment items. The Berry Center and the Blue Marble will sell books geared to all age levels.

And the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy will raffle three beautifully painted rain barrels all done by area artists. Tickets are $5.00 each and can be purchased via Venmo or Paypal or in person. They are on display at Fort Thomas Coffee, Grassroots and Vine, and The Post.

Native Roots will exhibit favorable native plantings and will have garden gear for sale.

Visitors will be able to chat with experts from the University of Kentucky Extension Office, Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, and Kentucky Department of Forestry, Urban Forestry Council, and county organizations. And lots of children’s activities. Visitors can learn more about the new orange bag recycle program with Rumpke. In all, there will be approximately 75 vendors and exhibitors covering an array of interests and activities in our area.

Chuck Keller, President of the Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy, says that “People will be surprised at how many organizations and individuals are working toward making Northern Kentucky and southern Ohio a greener and more desirable area to live and work. Lots of good people are doing good work.”

Mark your calendar for the largest family friendly Earth Day celebration in Northern Kentucky.

Fort Thomas Forest Conservancy