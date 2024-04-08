Local government briefs: News from Edgewood, Independence, Fort Wright, Boone, and Campbell

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

EDGEWOOD

Edgewood city council discussed the possibility of an ordinance governing the use of golf carts in the city. Attorney Frank Wichmann had drawn up a sample ordinance so the councilmembers could talk about it. Last week, they decided to table the ordinance indefinitely. Rules about the golf cart will stay in accordance with the rules set down by the state. People can go to the county and obtain a license, but without a license they are not permitted on certain streets.

INDEPENDENCE

Independence Mayor Christopher Reinersman administered the oath of office to two new police officers, Ryan Jones and Will Parks, and those two officers will bring the police force in Independence to full strength.

The city council listened to several residents talk about the first reading of an ordinance amending rules about fencing on corner lots. The ordinance is a text amendment, creating new definitions for corner lots, as well as reverse corner lot. Attorney Jack Gatlin said the KCPC had a meeting on March 7 and indicated that this was a good ordinance. Several people had issues with it however. Council stayed with their ordinance, and did not change it.

Another first reading concerned open burning, although not personal fire pits. Police Chief Brian Ferayorni explained that when companies burned debris, sometimes they would get too close to other properties, and cause damage. It is against the rules in Kentucky to do this, but police haven’t been able to cite companies and individuals who virtually thumb their noses at being told they can’t do it. This ordinance will give police the power to cite for causing damage.

FORT WRIGHT

Fort Wright City council approved a motion to allow Public Works Director Jeff Bethel to go out for bids concerning Lorup street where there has been water damage to houses as a direct result of the city resurfacing the street.

Police Chief Ed Butler outlined a plan to buy a speed trailer that is solar powered and can be moved around the city. He also talked about two lighted signs that the city has. The trailer is proposed to cost $11,471, and they will be using AARPA funds.

The city will replace the 23 windows in city hall with Anderson casement windows for a

cost of $49,720.

Council listened and approved the first reading of an ordinance increasing the stipend for members of the Board of Adjustments from $75 per year to $250 per year. The stipend hasn’t been raised since 2002. CAO Jill Bailey said they will be paid at the beginning of the fiscal year in July.

BOONE COUNTY

Commissioner Jesse Brewer conducted the Fiscal Court meeting last week in the absence of Judge Executive Gary Moore.

Commissioners discussed the first reading of an ordinance which would allow alcohol in some Boone County parks for certain special events. There were several questions asked about the details. One of those questions was how to define dusk, which was the latest parameter for alcohol being consumed. Since most parks close at dusk, it wasn’t considered a problem, but they did decide to change dusk to ‘at close’ or ‘during park’s open hours’. Vendors would have to have an occupational license to sell liquor, as well as a special event permit.

Hebron Fire Chief Tony Scheben came to the meeting to get approval for the Interstate Emergency Management Mutual Aid and Assistance Agreement. He said the aid across state lines has been increasing, since the fire department in Greendale, Indiana, can sometimes get to the Graves Road intersection faster than they can. He did assure Commissioner Chet Hand that the aid is indeed mutual.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery honored the efforts of the Campbell County High School Basketball team in going to the state competition.

Commissioners listened to the annual report for the Solid Waste Report for 2023, given by Megan Clere Abrams, Solid Waste Coordinator.

Under new business, the court voted to enter into an MOA, or memorandum of agreement with NKADD, Boone and Kenton Counties, to address workforce challenges. A similar issue was voted down in Boone County recently, but Campbell County commissioners voted unanimously for it.