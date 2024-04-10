Three young professionals from NKY among Leadership KY’s ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2024

Leadership Kentucky on Tuesday announced members of the ELEVATE Kentucky Class of 2024. It includes three Northern Kentuckians.

ELEVATE Kentucky began in 2017 and has provided young professionals with an in-depth personal and professional development program that fosters a better understanding of challenges facing the Commonwealth.

The class participates in three sessions, taking place April through June, in Owensboro, Pikeville/Prestonsburg, and Frankfort/Northern Kentucky. Class members will hear from thought-provoking Kentucky leaders, learn about issues and opportunities facing our state, and gain insights about personal leadership abilities. Class members will also engage in panel discussions, participate in experiential learning opportunities, gain increased leadership skills, and receive both regional and statewide perspectives while traveling across Kentucky.

“I have seen a new perspective on the Commonwealth and look forward to finding more ways to get involved in my community,” said Abby Townsend, ELEVATE Class of 2023. “Because of ELEVATE, I will stand tall, tell my story, help to lift others as I climb, display vulnerability and courage, and never forget where I came from.”

Participants of the ELEVATE Kentucky program return to their companies with more skills, knowledge, perspective, and a new statewide professional network. Millennial leaders are better prepared to be catalysts in their companies and communities to ELEVATE Kentucky.

This year’s class includes 28 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors:

• Derek Beaven – Montgomery County – Kentucky Humanities

• Casey Boyd – Harrison County – Bullard

• Andrew Bradford – Kenton County – St Elizabeth Physicians

• Sara Camic – Woodford County – UK HealthCare

• Amanda Combs – Fayette County – Littler Mendelson, P.S.C.

• Nicole Cravens -­ Christian County – Planters Bank

• Sterling T. Crayton – Franklin County – KY Council on Postsecondary Education

• Cody Curtis – Fayette County – Stock Yards Bank & Trust

• Jordan Deschamp-Young – Jefferson County – Kentucky Chamber Foundation

• Sarah Drysdale – Ballard County – University of Kentucky Cooperative Extension Service

• Jillian Edwards – Madison County – CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group

• Christin Godale, Ph.D. – Boone County – CincyTech

• Spencer Gray – Fayette County – Dinsmore & Shohl LLP

• Cailee Hunt – Jessamine County – Equity Management Group

• Megan Johnson – Pike County – Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

• Lilly Kirby – Logan County – Logan Aluminum

• Henry Lucas – Nelson County – Louisville Health & Healing

• John Magner – Fayette County – Kentucky American Water

• Eric Maxim – Boyd County – Marathon Petroleum Corporation

• Colin Michael – Fayette County – Clarity Communications/LM Digital Agency

• Brooke Miller – Hopkins County – Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville

• Ashley O’Neil – Jefferson County – University of Louisville

• Olivia Petter – McCracken County – Henry A. Petter Supply

• Zachary Rowe – Fayette County – Valvoline Global Operations

• Joye Beth Spinks – Warren County – English, Lucas, Priest and Owsley LLP

• Ashley Stevens – Anderson County – Deatrick & Spies, PSC

• Candy Vasquez – Barren County – Glasgow-Barren County Tourism

• Logan Williams – Kenton County – J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

