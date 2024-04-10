MIke Tussey: One of greatest loves of our lives, our pets — their passing is devastating

In the world as we know it, we love the presence of our family; a mom and dad, brother or sister, cousins, and grandparents. The one cohesive element that we not only desire is that of the very bonding of love.

However, loneliness in our lives can take its toll. When it does, we will feel the effects. Many of us do not have a large amount of friends; some prefer to live alone by choice. Others live alone because of circumstances that dictate it. Loneliness brings sadness because of the absence of friends and someone to confide in. It’s described as “social pain.”

40% of people 16-24 admit to loneliness, those in the elder years of 65+ is nearly 30%. It’s likely most will feel it at some point in our lives and sadly, some feel it often. However, the sunshine on the horizon of every day comes in the form of a pet.

Without a doubt, pets can and do have a positive impact on our health which is very beneficial such as:

• Stress relief from interacting with pets such as petting a dog or a cat.

• Blood pressure is lowered and results are reduced stress levels

• Maintaining a routine especially with dogs such as taking them out for walks

• Social connections such as meeting others with pets and ensuing conversations

• Emotional support comes from pets which is very valuable for older adults in the forming of companionship. This can reduce feelings of loneliness and depression while feeling more secure

• Heart and brain health is significant while reducing stress and inflammation that can affect blood vessel health.

There is absolutely no doubt that pets become part of our families. Their impact goes far beyond mere companionship. Whether it’s a wagging tail, a purring cat, or even a playful rabbit, these furry friends contribute to our very well being.

For me, the memories of pets fill my entire life, from my youth to today.

You never forget your first pet. I was around 10 when a cat began hanging our around our house. We became friends as he showed with his purring and rubbing up against my leg. I named him “Tommy” because he was indeed a tomcat. Later, came my first dog, “Brownie” and as the years passed there were many more.

Mrs. T and I remember well the litany of wonderful pets that graced our home over the many decades with love. Our Dogs from yesteryear – Ginger, Stitches, Mace, Max, Cody, Mitzi and Stella. Our Cats – Spunky, Fieldix, Casper, Gizmo, Schiztu.

However, there will always be a day when we lose our beloved pets and with that will bring the devastation and reality that they are indeed gone.

There is something wonderful about all animals that brings us closer to them as we are captured by their attention to us. It has to be their bark, the purring, their eyes, their personality or that tail movement.

During the many years, they all certainly became vital members of our family. These wonderful animals just like humans, have a life span albeit shorter than us, they do become ill and our concerns become very huge. From time to time we make the needed trips to the vet for our pets care and medication. Sometimes, it’s for minor issues, other times, it’s because of very serious issues that mandate your thoughts and choice to make one of the toughest decisions of your life.

Over the last several years Jo and I have had to make a decision predicated on the level of sickness; the chances for survival based on tests and the vet’s professional assessment. This dreaded decision is known as “putting them to sleep” or “putting them down.” If you have had to make this decision, you know exactly the devastation that encompassed your feelings of love.

I saw a movie several years ago called “Marley and Me.” I had no idea as to how the movie would end until I saw it all. Without any doubt, one of the saddest movies I ever watched when Marley was lost to his family.

Three weeks ago, March 22, we lost our beloved Stella Jo, a 13-year-old Boston Terrier that we “rescued” when she was four years old and she quickly became a member of our family. Like all animals, she had her own personality and way of communicating with us. Remember, animals are very sensitive and some are very intelligent and they do understand tones, words and movements.

A few weeks ago Stella was visibly having aging problems physically which affected her strength and walking, but it was evident she had other problems as well.

Before March 22, we took Stella to the vet for evaluation and the needed diagnostic testing. The results were not good. Early on, the prescribed medication seem to have positive results, but she was in visible decline and further testing revealed she was at the point of no return. Amid our tears, Jo and I agreed that it was time to say goodbye and do what was best for her. March 22 brought an ocean of tears throughout the day and for the days to come.

One of the “Greatest Loves” of our life begins and ends with our devoted love for our pets.

They convey their love for us through their kisses, the wagging of their tails, their eyes, their barks or purring, and of course, spending time with us playing with their toys.

This is what the Bonding of Love is all about.

They indeed talk to us every day and guess what? We talk back.

To those of you who have lost a loving pet, my sincere prayers and condolences.

To those who begin your new day with talking to and petting your beloved one – LOVE THEM like never before. They are with us only for a short time, make that time count. Be sure and take tons of photos. They are FAMILY.

Pet owners including me, like to believe that just this side of heaven is the Rainbow Bridge. It’s a place our departed pets romp and play in the sunshine until we come to join them in the afterlife and then we cross over the Bridge together into Heaven.

It will be a joyous reunion where we will never be parted again.

So, take some time today and remember those pets that have passed over the Rainbow Bridge.

To our pets that are with us today, there is absolutely no doubt our days are much brighter because of our Best Friends.

Give them a Huge Hug and then watch that tail.