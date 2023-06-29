Legislative interim committee discusses how to prevent suicide among Kentucky’s veterans

Efforts to address suicide prevention among Kentucky’s veterans led the agenda at the June meeting of the Interim Joint Committee on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection last week. Members heard from organizations advocating for resources to prevent veteran suicide across the Commonwealth.

“We owe these men and women a tremendous debt of gratitude and it is paramount that legislators work to protect and care for Kentucky’s military service members and retirees. This was a difficult topic to discuss, but critical as we seek solutions and ways to help those who have given so much transition into a successful civilian life. I hope these conversations further prove the passion that citizens of the Commonwealth share for this issue and our veterans,” said Representative Walker Thomas, House Co-Chair of the IJC on Veterans, Military Affairs, and Public Protection.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2020, 119 of the 6,146 veteran suicides nationwide were Kentucky veterans. In comparing the suicide rate of Kentucky veterans to the suicide rate of all Kentuckians, the difference is staggering — with Kentucky veterans’ rate at 41.3 and Kentucky’s total rate at 22.4.

Committee members learned from a representative of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs that the higher suicide rates among National Guard members compared to Active Duty and Reserve members. According to testimony, a potential reason for this is the “environmental whiplash” experienced by Guardsmen during their return from orders and deployments.

Retired Brigadier General Steven P. Bullard, who works with the Kentucky Commission on Military Affairs, was present at the meeting and joined KDVA representatives to speak on this issue, saying, “You come back as a Guardsman…you’re released back into your community…you’re with people who just don’t understand.” He went on to speak about his own experience with this particular kind of culture shock: “I went from commanding a combat squadron during Iraqi Freedom to being with my family in Walt Disney World 48 hours later—and it was the single worst experience I ever went through in my entire life, I can’t tell you how terrible it was for me.”

In addition, USA Cares, a national organization with a presence in Kentucky, gave testimony about the work they are doing to remove suicide triggers, such as housing, career transition, and other financial struggles military members may face. The organization started as a service for veterans coming back from the war in Iraq in 2003, specifically physically injured and traumatized veterans and has evolved into a system of care to improve quality of life and create at-home stability for post 9/11 veterans and their families. They came requesting funding to help continue administering the services they currently provide.

“We’ve only begun to scratch the surface on this topic but it is clear that awareness is going to be critical. Knowing this is such an incredible issue means we’re responsible for checking in with the veterans we know and finding ways to make a difference in our local communities. This committee will continue to work with the KDVA, USA Cares, and other organizations and individuals to determine what kind of support we can provide through legislation,” Thomas added.

The 2023 Legislative Interim began on June 1 and will continue until the General Assembly convenes the next Regular Session on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. To learn more about the work of legislative committees and task forces, please visit legislature.ky.gov.

