Milestones Inc. to present third annual therapeutic riding program horse show July 8 in Independence

Madison is four years old and has cerebral palsy, which weakens her muscles and makes walking and balancing very difficult.

While her condition is a challenge for Madison, with the help from her horse partner Henri, she has developed core and leg strength and was able to take her first steps after just a few weeks of participating in Milestones, Inc’s therapeutic riding program.

Madison and Henri will demonstrate riding skills at the third annual Milestones Horse Show on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Milestone’s Inc. barn in Independence.

The Horse Show is Milestones’ largest fundraiser of the year. The therapeutic horsemanship program presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. Proceeds from the show help support the therapeutic riding program and the horses that are the backbone of the organization.

Susan Kinsella, executive director of Milestones, explained why this event is so important to its participants.

“This event showcases how each rider has grown in their confidence and skillset,” Kinsella said. “Our staff, volunteers and our horses strive to assist each rider to become an innovative and productive member of the community by building independence, self-confidence, and social skills in a safe, fun, loving environment through multiple programs offered both on-site at the farm and through community outreach.”

During the Horse Show, Milestones’ riders will demonstrate their knowledge of horsemanship and riding skills as they compete in front of a guest judge. The event also includes arts and craft vendors, a food truck, and a chance for children to meet a therapy horse. Admission is $10 a person at event.

For more information about Milestones Inc., including sponsorship information for the Milestones Horse Show, please contact Susan Kinsella at 859.240.2006 or by email info@milestonesinc.org.

From Milestones Inc.