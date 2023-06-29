Newport High offering free student-led performance Friday evening — scenes from ‘Finding Nemo’

Newport High School will offer a student-led performance, sponsored by the 21st Century Enrichment Theatre Camp, that is open to the public.

Students from Newport High School will perform a compilation of scenes inspired by the Disney movie ‘Finding Nemo’ in the High School auditorium on Friday, June 30, at 6 p.m.

“Day in and day out, our students have invested their time and energy into this exceptional production, showcasing their abilities in acting, designing, directing, and every aspect of creating a truly mesmerizing show,” said Newport High School teacher Brittany Stacy.

Under the guidance of Allie Hornback, a passionate theater student, the scenes in the show have been masterfully directed. Hornback, who will be a sophomore in the Fall, brings her wealth of experience and creativity to create the show.

Assisting Hornback is Haley Scott, a soon-to-be sophomore, who has taken on the role of student set designer.

As the performance draws nearer, other students will contribute their design talents to enhance the production even further.

“To tailor the scenes to their group’s size and dynamics, our students have carefully selected and adapted a transcript from the original ‘Finding Nemo’ cartoon. Through their meticulous planning and innovative thinking, they have crafted a performance that will transport audiences of all ages into the enchanting underwater world of the beloved Disney film,” added Stacy. “We invite everyone to join us for this magical evening of theater and witness the talents of our students.”

The performance is free to attend and will feature a curated selection of scenes, lasting approximately 40-45 minutes.

