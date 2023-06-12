Napoleon commissions new warehouse operation in Crittenden, increasing storage, fulfillment capacity

Home products manufacturer Napoleon has announced the commissioning of a newly expanded warehouse operation in Crittenden.

The company is the largest privately-owned manufacturer of fireplaces, grills, outdoor living, heating and cooling products. Driven by strong demand for products, the added warehouse investment enables greater storage, faster fulfillment and higher levels of customer service to Napoleon’s US-based customers.

“Napoleon continues to show strong growth in the US market, and our commitment to rapidly servicing customers’ product needs will increase further with this added US infrastructure,” said Napoleon President Mike Tzimas.

The warehouse space in Kentucky grows Napoleon’s US footprint by 149 per cent, and is the first step of many ongoing investments to support the needs of the US market. Expanding warehouse space is part of a broader expansion by Napoleon to elevate customer service across the US.

This will be the Napoleon’s hub facility and the beginning of a larger US supply network expansion.

“This is an investment for the future that demonstrates Napoleon’s commitment to our US customers,” said Tzimas. “As our business continues to expand, having state-of-the-art storage and fulfillment will further help us ensure that the right inventory is at the right place and available at the right time for customers.”

