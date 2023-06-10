Newport police looking for information regarding a bomb threat at Newport Pavilion Kroger on Saturday

On Saturday at 10:31 a.m., Newport Police were dispatched to a bomb threat at the Kroger store located at Newport Pavilion.

As officers arrived on scene, the staff at Kroger had already begun evacuation of the building.

Officers and Kroger staff were able to completely evacuate the building within minutes.

A bomb detection K9 was activated, and the building was cleared.

No explosive devices were located. Kroger was able to resume normal business at approximately noon, and there is no known danger to the public currently.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information may be released once the investigation is complete.

If you have any information to assist the investigation, please call Campbell County Dispatch (859)292-3622.

To remain anonymous, call the tip line at (859)261-TIPS.