Bomb threat causes evactuation of Kentucky State Capitol; 23 states received similar email threats

The Kentucky State Capitol was evacuated Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat to the Secretary of State’s office that was received via email.

The Capitol building was shut down for approximately three hours, but the annex building remained open. The Secretary of State’s office said the Capitol reopened around noon.

Gov. Andy Beshear posted on X that everyone is safe and the threat is under investigation earlier Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police ordered the evacuation.

State lawmakers were attending ethics training Wednesday morning and a prayer service in the Rotunda went on as scheduled with chaplain Kyle McDanell.

Statehouse buildings in 23 other states received similar bomb threats, with proceedings affected in Connecticut, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi and Montana also received bomb threats.

