Road report: KYTC District 6 provides updates on work underway this week; beware delays, closings

KYTC District 6 reports on road work on region’s highways this week. Be award of delays and closings — and understand that work is subject to weather conditions and this schedule can be changed without notice.

DISTRICT WIDE

• Street sweeping will begin Sunday, June 11. Crews will be working Monday through Friday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. until the work is complete. Contractors may require a single lane closure for the sweeper to complete passes along narrow shoulders on I-71/75 and other areas. Weather permitting, sweeping should be completed by Friday, June 23. The following locations will be swept over the course of the next few weeks: Interstate 71/75, Interstate 275, Interstate 471 and Park/Ride and bike lanes.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone. Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and onn Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

BOONE COUNTY

• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) 10.6 – 11 mile point – Pothole patching project on U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) between Main Street and KY 1017 (Turfway Road) will take place Monday, June 12, and Tuesday, June 13. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Variable single lane closures will be in place in each direction, while KYTC crews work on completing pothole patching operations. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic. Take an alternative route to avoid potential delays.





• KY 2951 (Chambers Road) 0.0 – 2.7 mile point – Pothole patching project on KY 2951 will take place through Friday, June 16. Crews will be working from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be stopped incrementally, for approximately 15 minutes at a time, in each direction to allow crews to complete the work. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic. Take an alternative route to avoid potential delays.



• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive will begin on Thursday, June 1. Crews will be working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been installed at both ends of the work zone to direct traffic. The signals will be in operation 24/7. This project has a completion date of October 2023.



• KY 1017 (Turfway Road) 2.8 – 3.1 mile-marker – A gas line install by Duke Energy is in progress. A nightly lane closure will be in place on the westbound right lane of KY 1017. The closure will be between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. The westbound right lane closure will continue nightly until the work is complete on Saturday, July 1. Motorists should also be alert for occasional stoppage of traffic when needed for crews to complete certain tasks in the project limits.

• U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) – 9 – 10.59 mile points – Crews have evening/overnight single lane closures on U.S. 25 between Empire Drive and U.S. 42 for a resurfacing project. Work will be done from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. All lanes of traffic will reopen when crews aren’t present. Flaggers will be in place to guide motorists on side streets.





• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.32 – 15.00 mile points – Median separator and signal heads have been installed in the project area between Ridge Road and the I-71/75 southbound on-ramp. Crews will be finalizing signage over the next week. KYTC will advise if any additional lane closures are necessary. The project is expected to be completed by mid to late June.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 9.26 – 9.59 mile points – Culvert replacement work in the project area is complete.



• KY 18 (Burlington Pike) – 14.32 – 15.00 mile points – Median separator and signal heads have been installed in the project area between Ridge Road and the I-71/75 southbound on-ramp. Crews will be working periodically over the next few weeks to finalize signage in the area. KYTC will advise if any additional lane closures are necessary. The project is expected to be completed by mid to late June.



• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) – 4.32 mile point –Beginning Wednesday, June 14, crews will be doing bridge repair work near the bridge ends. This work will be done from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., and will require various lane closures for crews to make repairs. The project is expected to be completed by mid to late June.



• KY 237 (Pleasant Valley Road) 2.26 – 5.298 mile points – Corrective work underway through late June on KY 237 from Valleyview Drive to Rogers Lane. There will be single lane closures in place during the working hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction as crews work during daytime hours.



• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.

• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.

• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023.



• U.S. 42 Bridge (13.9 mile-marker) over I-71/75 (180 mile-marker) – A project is in progress that will add a new westbound lane and pedestrian sidewalk. Both shoulders are closed within the project area for approximately one-quarter mile at the US 42 interchange on I-71/75 north and southbound. This project is estimated to be complete by May 2023.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange and U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – Please be aware of occasional daily lane closures throughout the project area. Traffic will be maintained with flaggers when needed. This is an active work zone with construction vehicles entering and exiting the project area. This project has an anticipated completion date of Fall 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker –KY 1951 is closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.

• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1-17.5 marker ) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Summer 2023.

• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point –A single lane is closed for a widening project on U.S. 27. Crews will be widening U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane to three lanes. From Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. to Tuesday, May 16 at 7 a.m., U.S. 27 will be reduced to one lane in each direction for crews to install traffic devices, and new striping. One lane of traffic will be maintained at all times. Tuesday, May 16 beginning at 7 a.m., U.S. 27 southbound traffic will be maintained with two lanes of traffic. Northbound traffic will resume its three lane traffic pattern. This will be in place throughout the entirety of the project. The following closures will also be in place for the duration of the project: Marshall Lane between U.S. 27 and Bluegrass Drive. Alexandria Way between U.S. 27 and Elblaine Drive. Bluegrass Drive Connector (between Applebees/Walgreens) will be closed at U.S. 27. Detour: Local traffic can take Johns Hill Road to Bluegrass Drive on the western portion of the project. On the eastern portion, motorists can use the southern entrance of Alexandria Way. Sidewalk detour: U.S. 27 southbound, west on Marshall Lane, south on Bluegrass Drive, east on Bluegrass Connector, and back on U.S. 27 southbound.

• I-275 Combs-Hehl Bridge – 73.1 mile-marker – Ohio State Line – there will be evening/overnight variable lane closures on the westbound lanes of traffic on Sunday, June 11. These evening/overnight variable lane closures will be from 8:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will waterblast temporary striping, and restripe the road back to its original lane structure. Westbound traffic may be down to one lane during this process. Eastbound lanes have returned to the normal traffic pattern. The federally mandated T-1 steel inspection is expected to be completed early June.



CARROLL COUNTY

• KY 55 – 3.575 – 82.26 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 55 from KY 549 to U.S. 42 is in progress. Paving operations are now complete. Permanent striping and rumble strips will be installed in the coming weeks.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – From the partial reopening to the completition date – crews may need to close one lane of traffic at a time as those crews continue working on a landslide repair project. A flagger would be used to direct traffic during these times. Despite the partial reopening, commercial vehicle traffic will remain prohibited on this stretch of U.S. 42 while road crews continue to finish the project. A signed detour will be in place to direct commercial vehicles onto KY 1039 to I-71 to KY 35. The expected completition date of the project is November 2023.

GRANT COUNTY

• I-75 Southbound 145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker – road repairs are in progress on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits. The I-75 southbound middle and right lanes will be closed while crews work overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Crews are working on milling, resurfacing, adding guardrail and completing shoulder work. The I-75 northbound right lane will be closed beginning Monday, April 10 during working hours. Two lanes of traffic will remain open in both directions during the day until the project is completed. Occasional double lane closures will be needed during overnight work hours. We will update once overnight operations begin. This project has a completion date of June 15, 2023.

• I-75 Northbound – 148 – 150 mile-marker – The right two lanes of I-75 northbound are closed between the Corinth and Williamstown exits to reconstruct an elevated section of the interstate. The left lane of traffic will be maintained throughout the entirety of the project. Crews may be required to reduce this two-mile stretch of the project down to one lane during nighttime hours, and as-needed during the day. KYTC will provide updates when those lane closures may be expected.

KENTON COUNTY

• Interstate 71/75 Northbound Ramp to I-275 – Crews will be performing a bridge deck overlay project on the ramp from I-71/75 northbound to I-275 over a two-weekend period. Crews have closed the right lane on I-71/75 northbound from KY 236 (Donaldson Road) exit through the project work zone. This closure will be in effect throughout the entirety of the project. The ramp from Donaldson Road to I-275 will remain closed throughout the entirety of the project. One lane of traffic will be maintained through the project work zone. All lanes of traffic will reopen on Monday, June 12 at 6 a.m. For the weekend of Friday, June 16, all lanes of traffic will reopen on Monday, June 19 at 6 a.m.

• Interstate 275 Eastbound/Westbound – 77.24 – 82 mile points – skid testing has been completed.

• Interstate 71/75 Northbound/Southbound – 188 – 191.4 mile points – skid testing has been completed.

• KY 17 (Madison Pike) – mile point 17.759 – Daily lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, May 8 as crews work on constructing a new driveway and turn lanes for a proposed church. Lane closures will be in place while crews are working from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. The project is expected to be completed by early June.

• KY 2373 (Bromley-Crescent Springs Road) – 3.3 – 3.8 mile points – this project has been completed.

• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton is in progress. The project is to provide access to the Walton Industrial Development. Be aware of construction activities, equipment, construction personnel, lane shifts, and slowed traffic. This work will continue until October 2023.

• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) and KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is in progress. The new KY 1501 (Hands Pike) alignment is open to traffic as construction progress continues. This project has a Summer 2023 completion date. KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) is closed to through traffic between new KY 1501 and Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501). Please use KY 17 to Waymans Branch (Old KY 1501) to KY 3035 as a detour.

OWEN COUNTY

• KY 22 (Owenton-Crittenden Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – single lane closures will be in place beginning Monday, May 15 between KY 227 and KY 845 to allow crews to work on clearing and grubbing ahead of a safety improvement project. Temporary single lane closures may be required while crews are present. When these lane closures are in place, flaggers will guide traffic safely through the work zone. This portion of the project is expected to be completed June 2023.



PENDLETON COUNTY

• KY 17 (3.5 – 7.0 mile points) – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 17. The project area is on KY 17 from Greenwood Portland Road extending north to the KY 17 and KY 467 split. A single lane closure will be in place during work hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Flaggers will be used for traffic control on both ends of the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by mid June.

• KY 1054 0.00 – 3.53 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 1054 from the Harrison County line extending north to the KY 330 is scheduled to begin the week of June 12. A lane closure will be in place during the working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to control traffic through the work zone. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the work zone. Expect minor delays during working hours. The work is expected to last 4 working days.



• KY 3162 (Lock Road) 0.17 – 3.52 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 3162 (Lock Road) from U.S. 27 construction limits extending north to KY 154 is scheduled to begin during the week of June 12. A lane closure will be in place during working hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. to control traffic through the work zone. Watch for trucks entering and leaving the work zone. Expect minor delays during working hours. The work is expected to last 4 working days.

• U.S. 27 (17.1 – 19.3 mile points) – A safety improvement project is in progress on U.S. 27. Construction will focus on three areas: the KY 177 intersection (17.1 – 17.5 marker) going northbound to just past KY 3162 (Lock Road) intersection, the Boss Dunaway Road intersection (19 milepost) in northern Pendleton County and the intersection of Plum Creek Church Road (1 milepost) in southern Campbell County. Motorists should be aware of crews and lane closures in the work zone areas. This project has an estimated completion date of Spring 2023.

ROBERTSON COUNTY

• KY 617 (Piqua-Kentontown Road) – 11.05 – 15.59 mile points – A culvert replacement project on KY 617 between Waterworks Road and Gayle Gorge Road is underway. The road will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to complete the culvert replacement.

WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.