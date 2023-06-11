meetNKY’s Julie Kirkpatrick to discuss region’s tourism at Covington Business Council luncheon

Julie Kirkpatrick, President & CEO of meetNKY, will discuss the re-creation of meetNKY, the region’s tourism organization from pre COVID to post COVID at the June 15 luncheon meeting of the Covington Business Council.

Learn about how meetNKY is promoting NKY on an international stage, their involvement in local tourism development and the issuance of the first Tourism Master Plan for the region.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. at the Radisson Hotel Cincinnati Riverfront.

“The impact of the work of meetNKY under Julie’s direction continues to pay dividends for our region,” said CBC’s Pat Frew, “She is a great champion for helping to boost our population through the recruitment of tourists getting them to visualize how living here permanently could benefit them. She has also provided great leadership in helping position CVG and the Greater Cincinnati region for additional international flights and increased domestic direct flights. There is no greater advocate in Northern Kentucky using non-conventional means to enhance economic development here than Julie Kirkpatrick.”

Kirkpatrick is fresh off returning from London for the announcement there of British Airways direct flights from CVG.

Julie Kirkpatrick joined meetNKY in 2014. She previously served as the organization’s Vice President, Sales & Marketing. She has guided meetNKY’s brand position and revenue generation efforts, including the development and launch of Northern Kentucky’s bourbon tourism brand, The B-Line. Under her leadership, meetNKY boasted record-breaking years in hotel occupancy and overall economic impact in the destination.

Tickets are $30 for CBC members and $40 for future members and may be purchased here.